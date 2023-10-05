Zakk Sabbath 2023- 24 North American Tour: How to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Zakk Sabbath has announced a new tour, titled "Tour Forever, Forever Tour," which is scheduled to be held from December 5, 2023, to January 20, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be in collaboration with the band Native Howl.

The band announced that the new tour will feature performances in cities such as Vancouver, Edmonton, Boston, and Philadelphia, among others, via a post on their official Instagram account on October 4, 2023.

The tour's Live Nation presale is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code Vocals. With the code ZSABBATH2023, one can access the artist presale, which is now available. General tickets will be available on October 6, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be accessed through Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Zakk Sabbath to bring The Native Howl to the tour

The newly announced tour will be the first major tour for Zakk Sabbath since 2020. The bluegrass and metal group The Native Howl will be joining them on the tour. The Native Howl is best known for their studio album, Out of the Garden and Into the Darkness, which peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Bluegrass album chart following its release on July 27, 2018.

The full list of dates and venues for the Zakk Sabbath Tour Forever, Forever Tour 2023-2024 is given below:

December 5, 2023 – Sacramento, California, at Ace of Spades

December 6, 2023 – Pomona, California, at Glass House

December 8, 2023 – Stateline, Nevada, at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe (South Shore Room)

December 9, 2023 – Chico, California, at Senator Theater

December 11, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex

December 12, 2023 – Grand Junction, Colorado, at Mesa Theater

December 13, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at The Oriental Theater

December 15, 2023 – Boise, Idaho, at Revolution Concert House

December 16, 2023 – Spokane, Washington State, at Knitting Factory

December 17, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta, at The Palace Theater

December 18, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta, at Midway Music Hall

December 20, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Commodore Ballroom

December 21, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State, at Neptune

December 22, 2023 – Portland, Oregon, at Roseland Theater

December 28, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at First Avenue

December 29, 2023 – Green Bay, Wisconsin, at Epic Event Center

December 30, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Concord Music Hall

December 31, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio, at House of Blues

January 3, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at Rams Head Live!

January 5, 2024 – Sayreville, New Jersey, at Starland Ballroom

January 6, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at The Paradise Rock Club

January 7, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Brooklyn Bowl

January 9, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Roxian Theatre

January 10, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at St. Andrew’s Hall

January 12, 2024 – Greensboro, North Carolina, at Hangar 1819

January 13, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at The Masquerade

January 14, 2024 – St Petersburg, Florida, at Jannus Live

January 16, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at Granada Theater

January 17, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas, at The Aztec Theater

January 19, 2024 – Tucson, Arizona, at Encore

January 20, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Belasco

Zakk Wylde, who was a guitarist and singer for Ozzy Osbourne and one of the members of the original Black Sabbath band, leads Zakk Sabbath. Zakk Sabbath is best known for their cover version of Black Sabbath's debut album.