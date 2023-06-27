CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair on Hulu - Release date, trailer, and more details revealed

The highly anticipated documentary CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair is slated to premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The 75-minute documentary will cover the entire history of the extremely popular CMA Fest.

The documentary will mark CMA's first feature-length film with CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern and CMA Senior Vice President of Marketing, Content & Communications Strategy Kelly Striewski acting as the executive producers for the same.

CMA Fest in 1979 (Image via CMA)

Trahern also released a statement about the upcoming documentary to Deadline:

"CMA Fest has taken several shapes throughout its storied history. As we step into our 50th year, our hope with this film is to underscore the one thing that has remained with the festival—its heart. We are thrilled to share the evolution and magic of this incredible event with the Hulu audience."

The history of the CMA fest ranges all the way back to the year 1972 when it drew 5,000 fans to Nashville's Municipal Auditorium to now when it relocated to downtown Nashville, drawing over 80,000 fans a day across four days.

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair will feature archival footage and interviews with various artists

The official trailer for CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair, released by Hulu on their YouTube channel, gives viewers a glimpse of what they can expect from the documentary. It will not only comprise archival footage of the fest's initial planning and its setup but will also show behind-the-scenes footage of the artists' performances.

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair will feature exclusive interviews with numerous artists from both the country and pop music genres. These include Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Bill Anderson, Brooks & Dunn, Mark Miller, Carly Pearce, Craig Morgan, Vince Gill, Patty Loveless, and Miranda Lambert.

Other artists such as Kelsea Ballerini, BRELAND, Trisha Yearwood, Shy Carter, Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Wynonna Judd, Dierks Bentley, Chris Young, Lainey Wilson, Frankie Staton, Jeannie Seely, Lorrie Morgan, Valierie Ellis Hawkins, and Brothers Osborne will also be seen in the movie.

CMA Senior Vice President of Marketing, Content & Communications Strategy Kelly Striewski provided some insight as to what the viewers can expect from the upcoming documentary in a statement released by her to Deadline:

"What better way to tell the story of CMA Fest than through the eyes of the artists, our industry, and the fans. This film highlights the truly unique connection that exists within CMA Fest and how this festival has continued to grow the Country's community throughout its 50 years. We couldn’t be happier to have this story debut on Hulu."

Taylor Swift at the CMA Fest (Image via CMA)

The trailer for the documentary highlights the importance of the fest which has contributed a lot to the music community over the years as it has helped establish some of the biggest names in the industry today.

The fest that began as a town fest, drawing only 5,000 people at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium now attracts tens of thousands of fans from numerous international countries and has become the longest-running country music festival in the world.

The fest has featured more than 250 acts over the years. But perhaps the biggest reason that it is so celebrated across the country is that a major portion of proceeds from the fest goes to the charity CMA Foundation which supports K-12 students throughout the country.

With such a rich history and immense cultural impact, CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair is sure to be an insightful escapade for the viewers.

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair will premiere on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, exclusively on Hulu.

