CMG Gangsta Art Tour 2023: Dates, lineup, where to buy tickets & all you need to know 

On Monday, October 16, 2023, Collective Music Group (CMG) took to Instagram to announce a new tour, Gangsta Art. The tour is scheduled to be held from November 22, 2023, to December 5, 2023, in venues across the mainland United States. It will celebrate the label's new Gangsta Art 2: Reloaded compilation album featuring all artists from the label.

As per the announcement, the new tour will feature performances by Big Boogie, label founder Yo Gotti, GloRilla, and more. Presale for the tour will be available on Ticketmaster from October 17, 2023, and can be accessed via the code OMG. General tickets will be available on the same platform from October 18, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet.

Yo Gotti, GloRilla to perform at the CMG Gangsta Art tour

CMG released its second label-wide compilation album, Gangsta Art 2: Reloaded, on September 29, 2023. The album has been received well so far, and the label is currently working on a deluxe edition of the album.

In support of the album, the label is taking its prominent artists, including its founder, Yo Gotti, on tour. Aside from being the founder, Gotti is best known for his eighth studio album, The Art of Hustle, which was released on February 19, 2016, via CMG and Epic Records. The gold-certified album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Also present will be GloRilla, who rose to prominence with her second EP, Anyways, Life's Great, which was released on November 11, 2022, via CMG and Interscope. The EP peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full lineup for the CMG Gangsta Art Tour 2023 is given below:

Big Boogie

Blac Youngsta

Money Bagg Yo

Yo Gotti

GloRilla

Est Gee

Lil Poppa

Mozzy

The full list of dates and venues for the Gangsta Art Tour 2023 tour is given below:

November 22, 2023 - Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

November 26, 2023 - Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

December 1, 2023 - Washington, D.C at Capital One

December 5, 2023 - Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Arena

More about CMG label and its music artists

The label was first founded as Cocaine Muzik Group back in 2012 after Yo Gotti signed up with Epic Records. The rapper changed the label's name to its present title after a phone conversation with 50 Cent. In an exclusive on May 19, 2022, he told Billboard:

"I was having a conversation with 50 Cent, and he was like, ‘Yo, you’re winning, but you can’t be Cocaine Muzik Group — that’s too harsh. They’re going to be scared of that. I thought about it like, ‘Damn, he’s right. What else does CMG mean?’ He put it in my head to start thinking in that direction."

In the same interview, the rapper also elaborated on some of the goals of the label, saying:

"As a label, one thing we don’t do and will never do is be in a bidding war. You want to be with us? Then we’ll work out business terms that make sense for both of us."

The label has since then grown by leaps and bounds, signing on multiple major artists, including Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla. The label's compilation album, Gangsta Art, peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200 album chart after its release.