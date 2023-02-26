Cocaine Bear ending explained video by comedian Scott Seiss leaves viewers wanting to watch the movie

Cocaine Bear, a Universal Pictures production directed by Elizabeth Banks, has taken the internet by storm with its absurd premise, which is loosely based on true events. A trailer for the film, which follows a drug-addled mammal on a rampage, has been released.

Just before the horror comedy was released, star and comedian Scott Seiss dropped a hilarious video on Twitter, bringing viewers up to date with what happened in the movie. The 30-second video, which was posted on Seiss' Twitter page, has since gone viral. Watch the video and fan reactions to it here.

All about Scott Seiss' video on Twitter

Scott Seiss @ScottSeiss “Here’s what you need to know before you see Cocaine Bear” “Here’s what you need to know before you see Cocaine Bear” https://t.co/bt512SX0Fs

Seiss introduced the movie in his video by saying that viewers only need to know two words, cocaine and bear, to understand what the movie is about. He then referred to Nicole Kidman’s iconic AMC Theatres commercial and compared the misadventures of Cocaine Bear to Citizen Kane. The comedian also trolls the MCU in his parody explainer, picking at it for the extensive understanding of comics to appreciate their movies.

The hilarious video is a light take on the movie, introducing viewers to the kind of movie that Cocaine Bear aspires to be: a light watch.

Will Overgard @Will_Overgard @ScottSeiss @cocainebear Don't worry friends, I'll be explaining all the details of phase five of the Cocaine Bear Cinematic Universe along with comics origin of the upcoming CB+ show Meth Moose on my new podcast @ScottSeiss @cocainebear Don't worry friends, I'll be explaining all the details of phase five of the Cocaine Bear Cinematic Universe along with comics origin of the upcoming CB+ show Meth Moose on my new podcast

Fans have joined Seiss in engaging in light banter over the movie and the video.

Forrest Anthony @ForrestAnthony @ScottSeiss @cocainebear This is the single best piece of marketing I've seen for the film so far @ScottSeiss @cocainebear This is the single best piece of marketing I've seen for the film so far

It appears that Seiss' teaser for the film has garnered more publicity than earlier.

All about Cocaine Bear 2023

Cocaine Bear is loosely based on a bizarre incident in 1985 that saw a drug runner drop a bag of cocaine from an airplane and a bear eat the remains of it. The story is indeed a sad one, as the bear quickly died after accidentally ingesting the cocaine. However, the movie dramatizes the incident and adds a twist to it. The film follows the ill-fated animal going on a rampage and terrorizing people after ingesting cocaine.

The movie stars Seiss himself. He is joined by Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, and the late Ray Liotta. It made its debut in theaters on February 24, 2023. So far, the film’s early reception has been great, and the publicity team is doing a good job marketing the hilariously violent horror feature.

Cocaine Bear true story

The two retired Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents who worked closely on the case of a bear ingesting cocaine that made headlines, Fran Wiley and Gary Garner, claimed that the ill-fated bear was female and her remains were found only three months after the incident had taken place.The bear's body had already started to decompose by that point, so it was necessary to remove her claws for DNA testing. Commenting on the issue, Wiley said:

"In fact, the people at the crime lab were so mad that we brought this bear in because it stunk up the whole lab. They would’ve incinerated this after they did all their testing. They would not have kept this thing.”

This completely laid bare the lie that the Kentucky Fun Mall was propagating. Kentucky locals Whit Hiler and Griffin VanMeter installed a taxidermy bear in their Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall after the bizarre incident claiming that it was the taxidermy of the exact same bear who died from a cocaine overdose.

