Code 8: Part II ending explained: Did Pavani and Connor survive?

Code 8: Part II, the second installment in the sci-fi action Code 8 series, was released on Netflix on February 28, 2024. Actors and real-life cousins Robbie and Stephen Amell reprised their roles as Connor Reed and Garrett Kelton respectively, with Alex Mallari Jr. and Sirena Gulamgaus joining the cast in pivotal roles.

Directed by Jeff Chan, who also co-wrote the script, the movie picks up five years after the events of the first film where Connor was last seen going on the run from law enforcement.

The sequel finds him getting out of prison to start a new life, but trouble finds him soon enough, as he gets entangled once again with drug lord Garrett and a powerful child Pavani (Sirena Gulamgaus). With all of their lives on the line, the characters face danger from all directions, with Pavani and Connor barely escaping death in the film.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Netflix's latest film Code 8: Part II.

Code 8: Part II : Did Pavani and Connor make it out alive?

Netflix's latest offering is a science fiction action film focusing on people with superhuman abilities, known as PWPs (people with powers), and their life in an oppressive society as a marginalized community.

In the sequel, the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) is revealed to have revolutionized their military tech program with dog-like K9 robots to keep the streets safe. However, the police force is led by a corrupt Sergeant King (Alex Mallari Jr.), who covers up a murder by faking it as a drug overdose.

The murder is witnessed by the victim's younger sister, Pavani (Sirena Gulamgaus), who takes refuge in a community centre where Connor (Robbie Amell) works as a janitor. With the help of Garrett (Stephen Amell), Connor attempts to negotiate a peace deal that ensures Pavani forgets the murder.

However, upon realizing that the process would wipe all memories of her brother, he helps her break free and escape with the help of Mina, a woman he works with at the centre.

Soon, Garrett ambushes them and a tense fight breaks out between him and Connor. Meanwhile, King deploys deadly Guardian robots to kill everyone on site. In order to help them escape, Mina sacrifices her life. The three use their superpowers and work together in an attempt to bring King to justice.

They manage to steal a K9 from King's house, which possesses evidence of the murder of Pavani's brother in its memory. However, King and his officers ambush them, and they engage in an intense combat. Pavani unlocks the full extent of her transducing power and finally manages to broadcast the evidence, exposing King's crime. He tries to take his own life, but is stopped by Garrett's powers.

The timeline jumps to three months later. Connor is running the youth community centre with Pavani while King is found guilty of his crimes. Garrett is also in prison, but he seems content.

Thus, our heroes survive the brutal attempts on their lives by the evil cop and are able to live a life of peace and safety.

While the highly-anticipated sequel received mixed reviews, Code 8: Part II claimed the number one spot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list in several countries upon its release.

Code 8: Part II is currently available to stream on Netflix.