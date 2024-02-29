Code 8: Part II - Full list of cast in the sequel

Code 8: Part II was released on Netflix on February 28, 2024. The movie which runs for 1 hour and 40 minutes is streaming on the platform globally. It stars Robbie Amell as Connor Reed and Stephen Amell as Garrett Kelton. Besides these two actors, the movie also stars Sirena Gulamgaus, Moe Jeudy-Lamour, Alex Mallari Jr., Aaron Abrams, Jean Yoon, and Altair Vincent in significant roles.

The events of the latest installment pick up from where they left off in Part I of the movie. Netflix released the official trailer for Code 8: Part II on February 2, 2024. Audiences have been waiting for the movie's release since 2021, which was when the movie was announced. A testament to the audience's eagerness to watch the movie is the trailer's overall reception. Since its release, it has amassed 1.1 million views and 24k likes.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"In this sequel to Code 8, Connor (Robbie Amell) is out of prison and working as a janitor at a community center, having cut ties with his former criminal associate Garrett (Stephen Amell). Connor’s attempt at staying out of trouble is destroyed when he’s forced to help 14-year-old Pav (Sirena Gulamgaus) escape from a pack of corrupt officers led by Sergeant King (Alex Mallari Jr.)."

It continues:

"King uses the newly launched robotic K9’s to track Pav down, while Connor finds himself once again reaching out to Garrett and his crew for help, but can he trust the man who landed him in prison in the first place?"

Who stars in Code 8: Part II?

The story of Code 8: Part II primarily revolves around Connor Reed and Garrett Kelton played by Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell, respectively. However, other ancillary characters are also present in the movie to lend support to the primary cast. These include the characters Pavani, Officer Stillman, Sergeant Kingston, Detective Davis, Officer Cirelli, and Mina. The roles are played by Sirena Gulamgaus, Altair Vincent, Alex Mallari Jr., Aaron Abrams, Moe Jeudy-Lamour, and Jean Yoon, respectively.

1) Robbie Amell

Robbie Amell stars as Connor Reed in Code 8: Part II. He is one of the 4 per cent of the population in the fictional city of Lincoln who possess superhuman qualities. In superhuman terminology, he is classified as a Class 5 Electric. He owes his reputation to his ability to generate and absorb massive amounts of electric energy.

Some of the actor's notable works include The Tomorrow People, The Flash, and Upload.

2) Stephen Amell

Stephen Amell plays Garrett Kelton in Code 8: Part II. He is a telekinetic and Psyke Runner. He owes his allegiance to Marcus Sutcliffe, who is often described as “the biggest piece of shit in the city.” Kelton hires Connor Reed to carry on criminal activities on behalf of Sutcliffe.

Some of the actor's notable works include Arrow, Heels, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

3) Sirena Gulamgaus

Sirena Gulamgaus plays Pavani in the movie. She is a young superhuman who has the ability to manipulate technology.

Some of the actor's notable works include Orphan Black, Hellmington, and Transplant.

4) Altair Vincent

Altair Vincent plays Officer Stillman in Code 8: Part II. He is the one who leads the police force while raiding Kelton's warehouse, to rescue Pavani.

Some of the actor's notable works include Blink Twice, Typical Love Story, and I Am a Houselamp.

5) Alex Mallari Jr.

Alex Mallari Jr. plays Sergeant Kingston in the movie. On the surface, the officer appears to be Kelton's nemesis. But, in actuality, he is on his side.

Some of the actor's notable works include Dark Matter, Ginny & Georgia, and The Adam Project.

6) Aaron Abrams

Aaron Abrams plays Detective Davis in Code 8: Part II. In the movie, his character supports Connor in his endeavours.

Some of the actor's notable works include Hannibal, The State Within, and Runaway.

7) Moe Jeudy-Lamour

Moe Jeudy-Lamour plays Officer Cirelli in Code 8: Part II.

Some of the notable works of the actor include Barney's Version, Gerontophilia, and Bad Blood.

8) Jean Yoon

Jean Yoon plays Mina a kind woman who extends a helping hand to Connor and Pavani. She forms a strong protective bond with the two.

Some of the actor's notable works include Kim's Convenience, This Is Wonderland, and The Horror of Dolores Roach.

Who are some of the other actors featured in Code 8: Part II?

Other actors featured in the movie include Sarena Parmar, Kari Matchett, and Darrin Maharaj. They play the roles of Stephanie Kingston, Connor's Mom, and a news anchor respectively.

Code 8: Part II is currently streaming on Netflix.