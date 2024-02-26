Colin Stough net worth: How much wealth does the American Idol star have?

Colin Stough, the finalist from American Idol season 21, recently reappeared during the audition episode 2 of American Idol season 22, which aired on February 25 at 8 pm ET on ABC.

In the episode, Colin was seen getting a haircut from Noah Peters, who was introduced as the 'singing barber.' After his actual audition, the judges wished to see Noah singing while cutting someone's hair. Colin made a surprise appearance and plopped on the barber's chair. He also sang with Peters.

In the previous season, Colin Stough was among the top three, which had its finale on May 21. The winner of that season was Iam Tongi, with Megan Danielle as the runner-up and Colin securing third place. Colin's net worth since his appearance on American Idol is estimated to be $100,000, according to Aubtu.biz.

Where does Colin Stough from American Idol season 22 get his wealth from?

Colin Stough has been a fan favorite since his audition, where he sang Simple Man by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Since then, there has been no stopping for Colin because he made it to the top three, resulting in his nationwide fame. A major chunk of his net worth comes from his musical career. He is not just a singer but also a guitarist, composer, and television personality.

Apart from his music career, Colin also makes money from his social media accounts, as the star enjoys a verified account on Instagram with more than 200K followers. Colin also sells his merchandise through a link on his Instagram, which makes him a significant amount of money.

Colin's album, Promiseland, featuring six tracks, has garnered impressive viewership on YouTube Music, with standout hits such as Til The Day One Does amassing 884K views. His single, I Still Talk to Jesus, is also quite famous, with 661K views on YouTube Music. With all these hit songs under his belt, Colin tours the country and hosts live shows, which are attended by thousands of his fans.

Colin Stough also works at Brown and Son Heat & Hair Factory, which specializes in heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning services. The way he is going, there is no doubt that his net worth will increase even more.

Colin Stough's personal life and career

Hailing from Gattman, Mississippi, Colin was born on July 14, 2004, which makes him 20 years old in 2024. During his time at Smithville High School, he met his now-girlfriend, Emma Long. He finished his schooling at Hately High School and then pursued his passion for music.

His mother, Nara Johnson Goza, filled out his American Idol season 21 application form and encouraged him to take part in the best national competition. Colin lives with his stepfather, Bunky Goza, whom his mother married in 2019, after the death of his biological father.

Colin began playing guitar at the age of 5, when he received the instrument as a gift. He started believing that his music had the power to appeal to a wide range of audiences in 2018, when he was just 14. This drove him to share his music on social media. He started by singing his versions of songs by other artists and later launched his own songs, garnering widespread praise.

The new episodes of American Idol season 22 drop every Sunday at 8 pm ET on ABC.