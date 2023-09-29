Colour Plus Companie x Saucony GRID Shadow 2 "Forrest Wander" sneakers: Where to buy, release date, price, and more details explored

The Colour Plus Companie x Saucony GRID Shadow 2 "Forrest Wander" sneakers are a celebration of timeless design and contemporary aesthetic. Colour Plus Companie collaborated with Saucony to breathe new life into the iconic GRID Shadow 2 sneakers.

This Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary label has reimagined the old-school sneaker, initially launched in 1996, in a distinctive “Forrest Wander” colorway. The colorway is inspired by adventurous woodland hikes.

This collaboration combines the vibrant energy of Colour Plus Companie with the comfort and durability of Saucony sneakers. The high-quality materials along with the unique design speak volumes about the creativity and innovation infused in this special sneaker.

The sneakers were released on September 27, 2023, and have already sparked a buzz in the sneaker community. They will be available at multiple shops across the country from September 29, 2023, for a price of $140.

Colour Plus Companie x Saucony GRID Shadow 2 "Forrest Wander" sneakers are inspired by the colors of the forest

The Colour Plus Companie x Saucony GRID Shadow 2 "Forrest Wander" sneakers have vibrant yellow base layers, complemented by a pitch-black sole unit. This contrast allows the lively tones to revel in the spotlight, reflecting the adventurous spirit of woodland explorations.

The co-branding on the spine and shoe box further cements the decades-old silhouette as a modern lifestyle option.

Colour Plus Companie x Saucony GRID Shadow 2 "Forrest Wander" sneakers (Image via Twitter/@FOOTDISTRICT)

The “Forrest Wander” arrangement, according to the Colour Plus Co. website, draws inspiration from the hues found during adventurous woodland hikes. This is evident in the meticulously crafted details and the harmonious blend of colors, making every pair a reflection of nature’s serene beauty.

Colour Plus Companie, based in Brooklyn, New York, is known for its artistic and vibrant designs. Meanwhile, Saucony, which was established in 1898, is popular for its high-performance athletic footwear.

The amalgamation of these two brands is visually appealing along with its legacy of quality and innovation.

In recent years, the Saucony Grid Shadow 2 has experienced a resurgence, returning to its original “White/Blue” color scheme. It has also been receiving special ensembles from Saucony’s extended family.

The collaboration with Colour Plus Companie is a noteworthy addition to this lineage, contributing to the sneaker’s evolution as a contemporary lifestyle staple.

Colour Plus Companie x Saucony GRID Shadow 2 "Forrest Wander" sneakers overview (Image via Twitter/@FOOTDISTRICT)

Saucony’s commitment to comfort and performance, coupled with the artistic flair of Colour Plus Companie, has resulted in a pair of sneakers that are a seamless fusion of form and function.

The Colour Plus Companie x Saucony GRID Shadow 2 "Forrest Wander" sneakers were released in September 2023. They serve as a reminder of the endless possibilities that arise when creative minds collaborate. With its unique design, inspired by nature, and the legacy of two renowned brands, this pair is set to leave a lasting imprint on the sneaker world.

The Colour Plus Companie x Saucony GRID Shadow 2 "Forrest Wander" sneakers embody a harmonious blend of artistic expression and high-quality craftsmanship.

The sneakers will be available at multiple stores from September 29, 2023, for a price of $140. This collaboration is a celebration of nature, creativity, and the enduring legacy of two innovative brands.

Whether you’re a sneaker enthusiast or simply appreciate a blend of style and comfort, this unique pair is a beauty to behold.