Come Fly With Me cast list: Who stars in the new HMM film?

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air Come Fly With Me, a romantic drama film, on Friday, September 15, 2023. The movie centers around a young pilot who tries to balance her life at home and work. Her life takes a dramatic turn after she develops feelings for a widowed father.

Take a look at Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' official description of the film:

''After landing a spot on the Thunderbirds team, an Air Force pilot must find a way to balance flying, family, and her budding romance with a widowed father.''

Come Fly With Me stars Heather Hemmens in the lead role, along with various others playing significant supporting characters. Michael Robison is the director of the movie.

Come Fly With Me cast list: Heather Hemmens and others to star in new Hallmark romantic drama film

#1 Heather Hemmens as Emma Fitzgerald

Heather Hemmens dons the lead role of protagonist Emma Fitzgerald in Hallmark's Come Fly With Me. Emma is a pilot who's been assigned to the Nells Air Force Base where she'd work with the Thunderbirds team. There, her daughter becomes friends with another girl whose father is a widower.

Emma's love life and her career are the main focal points of the movie and it'll be interesting to see how her character evolves over the course of the film. Heather Hemmens looks brilliant in the movie's trailer as she infuses the character with her unique charm and charisma.

She's previously starred in A Pinch of Portugal, Caribbean Summer, Christmas in My Heart, and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, to name a few.

#2 Niall Matter as Paul

Niall Matter stars as Paul in the new Hallmark movie. Paul is the father of Emma's daughter's friend. He's a widower who strikes a friendship with Emma. They ultimately fall in love and their relationship forms the crux of the story.

Niall Matter looks quite charming and impressive in the movie's preview, and he promises to deliver a fine performance. His chemistry with Heather Hemmens is one of the film's most defining aspects.

Matter is known for his performances in various movies and TV shows like Remedy, When I Think of Christmas, Family History Mysteries: Buried Past, and A Christmas Together With You, among others.

#3 Pietra Castro as Lucy

Pietra Castro plays the character of Lucy in Come Fly With Me. Lucy is Emma's daughter who becomes friends with another girl named Alice. The two girls come up with a plan to set up their single parents. It'll be fascinating to see what role Lucy plays in her mother's love story.

Pietra Castro is a talented young actress whose credits include Jingle Bell Bride, The Power, and more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the film also stars many others in pivotal supporting/minor roles. These include actors like:

Georgia Acken as Alice

Lossen Chambers as Carol

Ben Cotton as Smith

David Paetkau as Gilbert

Eileen Pedde as Karleen

Theresa Wong as a Surgeon

Darien Martin as Williams

Sydney Bell as Aiesha

Viewers can tune into Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Friday, September 15, 2023, to watch Come Fly With Me.