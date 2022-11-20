Hallmark's upcoming holiday film When I Think of Christmas is set to premiere on the channel on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The movie tells the heartwarming story of a young woman who returns home for the holidays and reconnects with a former lover. The official synopsis of the film, according to Crown Media Press, reads:

''Sara comes home for Christmas to help her mom move, reconnects with a past love and makes a surprising discovery for a holiday they will all remember.''

The film features Shenae Grimes-Beech and Niall Matter in the lead roles, along with many others essaying pivotal supporting roles. The film is directed by Peter Benson and written by Blythe Robe and Mike Robe.

Hallmark's When I Think of Christmas cast: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter, and others feature in new holiday film

1) Shenae Grimes-Beech as Sara

Shenae Grimes-Beech plays the lead role of Sara in When I Think of Christmas. Grimes-Beech looks phenomenal in the film's sneak peek, wherein she's shown having an intense argument with Niall Matter's character.

Viewers can look forward to a memorable performance from the actress. Apart from When I Think of Christmas, Grimes-Beech is best known for her performances in 90210, Degrassi: The Next Generation, and Naturally, Sadie, to name a few.

2) Niall Matter as Josh

In the film, actor Niall Matter stars as Josh, Sara's former boyfriend with whom she reconnects after returning home for the holidays. Matter looks equally impressive in the sneak, where he is shown arguing with Grimes-Beech's character regarding their breakup.

The actor has previously appeared in films and shows such as The Best Years, Eureka, When Calls the Heart, Remedy, and many more.

3) Beth Broderick as Anna

Beth Broderick portrays the character of Anna in When I Think of Christmas. Not many other details about her character are known at this point, but she's reportedly expected to play a key role in the film. Broderick has been a part of numerous films and shows, like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Under the Dome, and Lost, among others.

Apart from Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter, and Beth Broderick, the movie also stars numerous others in prominent supporting/minor roles, like:

Mark Adrian Humphrey as George

Alistair Abell as Ted

Sofia Hodsoni as Ellie

Viola Cerullo as Twin 1

Aliana Cerullo as Twin 2

Daniel Bacon as Mayor

Tara Pratt as Imogene

Michelle Creber as Lynette

Jana Benoit as Brooke

Bobby L Stewart as Mr. Clarkson

Maria Yanagisawa as Becca

Remy Marthaller as a Contestant

Jocelyn Gauthier as Caitlin

Hallmark Channel dropped a sneak peek of the movie on November 3, 2022, offering a glimpse of lead characters Josh and Sara's past relationship. After Sara returns home, the two are seen involved in an argument about their breakup and how things went wrong.

Not many other details are revealed in the preview, but based on the synopsis and sneak peek, viewers can look forward to a heartwarming love story with two likable lead characters, similar in tone to We Need a Little Christmas and Long Lost Christmas.

Viewers can watch When I Think of Christmas on the Hallmark Channel this Sunday at 8 pm ET.

