HMM's upcoming holiday flick, Long Lost Christmas, is set to arrive on the channel on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The movie revolves around an interior designer planning to come up with a surprise holiday present for her mother.

As per Crown Media Press, the official synopsis of the film reads:

''Interior designer Hayley plans to surprise her recently widowed mother Patricia with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for.''

The film stars Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres in the lead roles, along with numerous others playing important supporting characters. The film is directed by Michael Robison from a screen story by Nancy Ayers. Ayers and Jamie Pachino are credited for the teleplay. Long Lost Christmas is based on a book by Joan Kilby.

HMM's Long Lost Christmas cast: Taylor Cole and others will deliver a typical holiday watch

1) Taylor Cole as Hayley Brandt

Taylor Cole plays the protagonist of the movie, Hayley Brandt, an interior designer. Cole dominates the trailer with her raw charm and promises to deliver a highly impressive performance in the movie. Apart from Long Lost Christmas, Cole has starred in movies like Pumpkin Everything, One Perfect Wedding, Falling For You, and Unlocking Christmas, to name a few.

2) Benjamin Ayres as Jake Pierce

Actor Benjamin Ayres stars as Jake Pierce in the film. Ayres seems to be playing the role of Cole's love interest in the film, Jake Pierce. Ayres looks charming and vibrant in the film's preview, and his onscreen chemistry with Cole is one of the major highlights. Ayres has been a part of several shows and films over the years, like jPod, Saving Hope, Less Than Kind, Cottage Country, and many more.

3) Stefania Indelicato as Sarah

Stefania Indelicato stars as Sarah in Long Lost Christmas. Details about her character are reportedly being kept under tight wraps. Indelicato has appeared in quite a few shows and movies, including 2 Hearts, Dangerous Lies, A Christmas Miracle, and A Mother on the Edge, to name a few.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie also features many others in significant supporting/minor roles. These include:

Stephanie Van Dyk as Brianna

Jacqueline Ann Steuart as Patricia

Grant Vlahovic as Gordon

Liza Huget as Ellen

Malcolm Anthony Clarke as a Boy

Camille Mitchell as Mrs. Lolly Peterson

Nelson Wong as a Grand Marshall

Mateo Gallant as an Attendant

Shawna Clarke as a Doctor

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries shared a preview for the film on November 1, 2022, and it offers a peek into Hayley's life as she tries to get her beloved mother a special Christmas present. Hayley also meets a charming, handsome man named Jake Pierce, and based on the trailer, Pierce seems to be Hayley's love interest. Overall, the trailer maintains a funny, lighthearted tone, and viewers can expect an entertaining cinematic experience.

Don't forget to catch the upcoming holiday flick, Long Lost Christmas, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Saturday, November 19, at 10 pm ET.

