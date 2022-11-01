"Coming out should be empowering": Kit Connor Queerbaiting drama explained as 'Heartstopper' star is forced to come out as bisexual

English actor Kit Connor has revealed that he was "forced" to come out as bisexual after people accused him of queerbaiting.

Fans of Connor extended their support and called out the people who harassed him to take such a step.

Slayvid Opie 🎃 @DavidOpie Coming out should be empowering, but instead, unfounded queer-baiting accusations have forced Kit Connor to come out as bi to everyone before he was ready. This is so messed up. I hope he’s ok and I hope the people who harassed him feel bad and actually learn something from this. Coming out should be empowering, but instead, unfounded queer-baiting accusations have forced Kit Connor to come out as bi to everyone before he was ready. This is so messed up. I hope he’s ok and I hope the people who harassed him feel bad and actually learn something from this. https://t.co/Km1f8PaMX1

On November 1, the 18-year-old star took to his Twitter handle and made the announcement via his first tweet in seven weeks.

“Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

Kit Connor @kit_connor back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye

Connor stars in Netflix's coming-of-the-age series Heartstopper alongside Joe Locke, where they play high school students Nick and Charlie, who begin a romantic relationship with each other despite the former not being officially "out."

Kit Connor was accused of queerbaiting after he was seen with Maia Reficco

Kit Connor Brasil 🍂 @kitcombr | Kit Connor e Maia Reficco em Paris... pela roupa dele a gravação parecer ser de ontem. (10/09)



oui..🤌 | Kit Connor e Maia Reficco em Paris... pela roupa dele a gravação parecer ser de ontem. (10/09)oui..🤌 🎥| Kit Connor e Maia Reficco em Paris... pela roupa dele a gravação parecer ser de ontem. (10/09)oui..🤌 https://t.co/aq1t7UNF2K

Kit Connor came under the radar in September 2022, after a video of him holding hands with his A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow's co-star Maia Reficco while roaming around the streets of Paris went viral on Twitter.

Since he plays a gay character on Heartstopper, several fans expressed their displeasure with the video and accused him of queerbaiting (via Them).

On September 12, Kit Connor took to his Twitter handle and announced that he would be leaving the social media platform.

Kit Connor @kit_connor this is a silly silly app. bit bored of it now, deleting twitter :) this is a silly silly app. bit bored of it now, deleting twitter :)

"This is a silly silly app. Bit bored of it now, deleting twitter."

In May 2022, Connor tweeted and expressed his amusement with people speculating about his sexuality and knowing it better than he does.

Kit Connor @kit_connor twitter is so funny man. apparently some people on here know my sexuality better than I do… twitter is so funny man. apparently some people on here know my sexuality better than I do…

The same month, while speaking on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast, Kit Connor told the host that he and his co-star Locke had been under a lot of pressure to discuss their sexuality publicly.

“We’re still all so young. To start sort of speculating about our sexualities and maybe pressuring us to come out when maybe we’re not ready..for me, I just feel perfectly confident and comfortable with my sexuality. But I don’t feel the need to really, you know — I’m not too big on labels and things like that. I’m not massive about that. I don’t feel like I need to label myself, especially not publicly.”

He also noted the "problematic assumption" that people make about their sexuality.

“It feels a bit strange to make assumptions about a person’s sexuality just based on hearing their voice or seeing their appearance. I feel like that’s a very interesting, slightly problematic sort of assumption to make.”

Twitter came to Kit Connor's defense

After Kit Connor returned to the platform to announce that he is bisexual, several fans and fellow actors extended their support to the actor and sympathized for the situation he has been put up to. Users slammed people for accusing Connor of queerbaiting, with one even saying that his Heartstopper character was terrified of something similar.

bee 🍂 // kit connor defender 🤨 @darcystrumpet i cannot believe that some of you are so insufferable that you watched a show about positive identity and forced kit connor to go through the exact thing that his character was terrified of. i cannot believe that some of you are so insufferable that you watched a show about positive identity and forced kit connor to go through the exact thing that his character was terrified of. https://t.co/tZ6M7PXWkG

Edvin Ryding @RydingEdvin @kit_connor feel for you Kit, sending all the love i have your way @kit_connor feel for you Kit, sending all the love i have your way ❤️

Joe Locke @joelocke03 @kit_connor You owe nothing to anyone. I’m so proud of you my friend @kit_connor You owe nothing to anyone. I’m so proud of you my friend 💕

kaelyn @EDDIEBEGlNS accusing kit connor of queerbaiting people just bc he was seen w someone of the opposite sex is proof that you guys don’t consider bisexual people “queer enough” unless they’re dating the same sex accusing kit connor of queerbaiting people just bc he was seen w someone of the opposite sex is proof that you guys don’t consider bisexual people “queer enough” unless they’re dating the same sex

lisa ambjorn @lisaambjorn @kit_connor HOW can one watch a show like Heartstopper and the take away being that you as a viewer/fan/whatever have the right to know the most private aspects of the actors life? Especially when it comes to this. All love in the world to you Kit @kit_connor HOW can one watch a show like Heartstopper and the take away being that you as a viewer/fan/whatever have the right to know the most private aspects of the actors life? Especially when it comes to this. All love in the world to you Kit ❤️

Theo Foxx @FoxxDoesThings Queerbaiting is a media term.

Real people cannot queerbait.

Harassing an 18yo kid until you force him to come out is ABHORRENT.



Heartstopper is a cute queer show.

Kit Connor is a PERSON who should NEVER have had to defend himself against queerbaiting accusations in this way. Queerbaiting is a media term. Real people cannot queerbait.Harassing an 18yo kid until you force him to come out is ABHORRENT.Heartstopper is a cute queer show.Kit Connor is a PERSON who should NEVER have had to defend himself against queerbaiting accusations in this way.

kizzy edgell @kizzy_edgell @kit_connor i love u kit im sorry this has been so disgustingly rough on you. been treated so unfairly. @kit_connor i love u kit im sorry this has been so disgustingly rough on you. been treated so unfairly.

As of writing, Connor has not released any statements on his recent Twitter post.

