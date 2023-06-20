"Coming to save summer": Netizens react as ITZY announces July comeback with trailer and track list for sixth mini-album Kill My Doubt

Fans couldn't hold back their excitement after one of their favorite K-pop girl groups ITZY announced a July comeback on June 19, 2023. The group's official social media accounts confirmed the reports of its highly anticipated comeback scheduled for July 31, 2023. The announcement was made with the release of a trailer and track list of the group's sixth mini-album titled Kill My Doubt.

This comeback is set to be a dazzling spectacle, boasting not just one, but three music videos for the tracks, CAKE, BET ON ME, and None of My Business.

Several fans took to social media to react to the exciting news.

"ITZY is coming back" - Fans excited as the five-member girl group will soon release a new and stylish album

The group announced that its upcoming sixth mini-album will include tracks titled BET ON ME, Bratty, CAKE, Psychic Lover, None of my business, and Kill Shot, with CAKE being the title track. Fans were also excited upon witnessing the new concept teaser, as it revealed an unexpected surprise, member Lia taking center stage. This development thrilled fans, as they expressed how rare it was to see Lia in such a position.

The video saw all five members standing in the middle of a white and black room as they were draped in rhinestones and shimmering outfits. The stars were also seen donning the cross sign in some form or the other, which fans think might be an indication of something related to the album.

The long-awaited news sparked immense excitement among fans, who took to Twitter to express their enthusiasm.

ITZY's fans have been desperately awaiting new music from the group ever since the release of their last album, Checkmate, which became available on July 15, 2022. The Checkmate album consisted of seven tracks, including WHAT I WANT, Free Fall, SNEAKERS, RAC3R, DOMINO, 365, and SNEAKERS (English version).

Now, about a year later, ITZY is all set to make a comeback with the new album's first music video, which will be released on July 31, 2023, at 6 pm KST.

About ITZY

JYP Entertainment's five-member girl group, ITZY made their eagerly awaited debut in February 2019, quickly gaining attention for their powerful performances, unique concept, and empowering messages.

The quintet's music incorporates various genres such as pop, hip-hop, and EDM, resulting in a fresh and energetic sound. Their songs are characterized by powerful beats and impactful choreography, making them a favorite among fans and attracting attention worldwide.

ITZY's five members have always stood out because of their unique personality traits. The group includes Yeji, the leader and one of the most enigmatic performers in the K-pop industry, Ryujin, the main rapper and one of the most popular idols, Lia, the main vocalist, Chaeryong, the main dancer and lead vocalist, and Yuna, the maknae of the group.

As the fan-favorite female group embarks on this new journey with their upcoming album, fans wish them the best of luck and hope for their success.

