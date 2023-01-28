Conagra Brands introduces Duncan Hines Epic Cinnabon Muffin Kit and more in its new range of products

Conagra Brands, Inc., one of North America's leading branded food companies, is launching a delectable line of desserts, breakfast mixes, and flavored seeds this month under top brands such as Snack Pack, Duncan Hines, Mrs Butterworth, and David Seeds.

Lucy Brady, President of Grocery & Snacks for Conagra Brands, said in a release:

"Our teams are constantly innovating so that our food delivers fun and flavor with th edition of dynamic licensing partners that team with our iconic brands, our collection of new products is one that we're excited to share with consumers."

Conagra brands release their new products line-up! (Image via Conagra)

Conagra Brands Introduces a Delicious New Product Line

The new arrivals are highlighted by Snack Pack, which includes four new flavors of puddings and gels, of which three feature an external licensing partner.

Snack Pack Cinnabon: Snack Pack Cinnabon recalls a delectable, crave-worthy experience with two rich layers inspired by the legendary Cinnabon cinnamon roll. The top layer is flavored with thick cream cheese frosting, followed by a layer of Cinnabon cinnamon roll-flavored pudding created with the company's distinctive Makara cinnamon.

Snack Pack Fruity PEBBLES: Snack Pack Fruity PEBBLES, created to match the beloved yet hidden cereal flavor profile, offers blue and yellow pudding that will bring the "Yabba Dabba Doo-licious!" to snack time. Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products has certified this product.

Snack Pack Ice Cream Sandwich Pudding: This decadent treat has three varieties of excellent imported cocoa, making it Snack Pack's richest pudding yet.

Snack Pack STARBURST All Pink Juicy Gels: Snack Pack STARBURST All Pink Juicy Gels are bursting with ALL PINK flavor and provide a taste sensation meant to emulate the delectable effect of eating a strawberry-flavoured STARBURST.

Conagra's collaboration with the popular cinnamon roll brand includes three new items in addition to Snack Pack Cinnabon:

Duncan Hines EPIC Cinnabon Muffin Kit: These gloriously over-the-top muffins, the latest addition to Duncan Hines' acclaimed EPIC line, is loaded with cinnamon sugar from Cinnabon, producer of world-famous cinnamon rolls, and topped with scrumptious streusel and cream cheese icing. Mrs Butterworth's EPIC Cinnabon Pancake Kit: Cinnamon roll pancake mix, cream cheese flavoured icing, and cinnamon and brown sugar swirl round out Mrs Butterworth's EPIC experience with the crave-able flavour of a Cinnabon cinnamon roll. Mrs Butterworth's Cinnabon Syrup: Mrs Butterworth's provides the crave-able flavour of Cinnabon in a new syrup that will thrill cinnamon roll aficionados everywhere.

DAVID Frank's RedHot Jumbo Sunflower Seeds: With baseball training camps starting in just a few days, now is the time to get pumped up for the 2023 season.

DAVID Seeds, America's #1 seed brand, is collaborating on DAVID Frank's RedHot Jumbo Sunflower Seeds with another category leader, Frank's RedHot, America's #1 selling hot sauce. They're now accessible in convenience, grocery, and sporting goods stores, as well as online.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago and is one of the biggest branded food corporations in North America. Guided by an entrepreneurial mentality, it combines a strong legacy of manufacturing outstanding food with a sharper focus on innovation. To meet people's shifting dietary preferences, the company's portfolio is evolving.

Conagra's iconic trademarks include Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, and Slim Jim, as well as new brands such as Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera.

