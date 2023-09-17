Condition of Return cast list: Who stars in the new mystery drama film?

The critically acclaimed mystery drama film, Condition of Return, is all set to make its debut in theaters on Friday, September 22, 2023. The movie focuses on a woman who's arrested for killing several people in a shooting incident. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the film:

''Eve Sullivan is arrested for committing a heinous crime. Shackled in a police station breakroom, she is questioned by psychoanalyst Dr. Donald Thomas, who is tasked with determining her fitness to stand trial. In a contentious interview, Dr. Thomas persuades Eve to recount her troubling past as she slowly turns the tables, coaxing him into revealing secrets of his own and showing him they may be more alike than he thinks.''

Condition of Return stars AnnaLyne McCord in the lead role, along with numerous others playing significant supporting characters. Tommy Stovall is the director of the film, while John Spare has served as the writer.

Condition of Return cast list: AnnaLyne McCord and others to feature in new mystery drama movie

1) AnnaLyne McCord as Eve Sullivan

AnnaLyne McCord plays the lead role of Eve Sullivan in Condition of Return. Eve is incarcerated for murdering several people in a shooting incident. She's then questioned by a psychoanalyst during the interrogation, in the course of which, certain disturbing secrets come to light.

Eve Sullivan is the protagonist of the story, and it'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored in the film. The trailer shows AnnaLyne McCord in terrific form as she perfectly captures her character's core traits. She's previously appeared in various TV shows and movies like Titanic 666, Dancing Through the Snow, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Anniversary Nightmare, to name a few.

2) Dean Cain as Dr. Donald Thomas

Actor Dean Cain essays the role of Dr. Donald Thomas in the new mystery movie. Donald Thomas is a psychoanalyst who interrogates Eve Sullivan to delve deep into the various mysteries pertaining to her life. Their equation lies at the heart of the film.

Dean Cain is an acclaimed actor who's been a part of many movies like Trail Blazers, Paul's Promise, Forgiving God, and One Cop's Journey.

3) Natasha Henstridge as Liza

Natasha Henstridge portrays the character of Liza in Condition of Return. Apart from that, not many other details about her character are revealed at this point, but she's expected to play a major role in the movie.

Natasha Henstridge is known for her performances in The Fight Machine, Night of the Sicario, Hero Dog: The Journey Home, and Diggstown, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars several others who play a key supporting/minor roles like:

James Russo as Mike Stafford

Ryan Bates as Darren Sullivan

Lametria Jackson as Shortie

Zaina Juliette as Angel

John Redlinger as Wayne

Laura Workman as Anne

Farah White as Faye Thomas

Trevor Stovall as DJ Thomas

Steve Summers as Pat

Bobby Trovato as Officer Lindermuth

Cami Storm as Jessica Flower

Ryan DeLuca as Father Kinder

James Ray as Agent Flack

Fans can watch Condition of Return in theaters on Friday, September 22, 2023.