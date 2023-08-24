Converse Japan Starfire SC J Series: Everything we know so far

Sneaker enthusiasts, get ready! Converse Japan Starfire SC J Series is unveiling a fresh collection. Drawing inspiration from the late 70s Star Cruiser, this series brings the perfect blend of classic design and modern technology.

The Converse Japan Starfire SC J Series includes an original red colorway along with two new additions in grey and black. These shoes are visually appealing and pack in features that prioritize style and utility, such as long-haired suede layered on a Cordura ripstop base and a Vibram Megagrip sole.

While the exact release date has not been shared, Converse Japan has listed the series for JPY 22,000 each (roughly USD 150). Interested buyers can avail of an arrival notification reminder via the official site.

The design and comfort of Converse Japan Starfire SC J Series are unbeatable

The Starfire SC J features impressive durability with its robust sole, capable of handling various tasks. The Ortholite insoles add lasting comfort, reinforcing Converse's commitment to user convenience.

Converse Japan Starfire SC J Series (Image via Twitter/@SBDetroit)

The influence of New Balance has made this model so popular. Interestingly, the new Starfire SC J Series bears a resemblance to New Balance's 574 model. Its elevated and slightly thick sole mirrors the base of New Balance, adding a contemporary feel.

Next comes the unparalleled construction and style of this pair. Deliberately aged, hairy suede and water-repellent Cordura nylon make up the upper paneling of the Converse Starfire SC J. Along with a 574-esque sole, it offers slip and abrasion resistance, ensuring quality and functionality.

Three Colorways:

This Starfire SC J Series by Converse Japan lands in three colorways: red, grey, and black. These options enhance the collection's appeal and offer variety for different tastes.

History of Converse takes you back to 1908

Starfire SC J Series (Image via Twitter/@SBDetroit)

Founded in 1908 by Marquis Mills Converse in Massachusetts, the Converse Rubber Shoe Company initially produced winterized footwear. During World War II, it shifted to military production. Post-war, it focused on athletic footwear, introducing high-top shoes.

The 1950s and 1960s saw its promotion through the Converse Basketball Yearbook. In 1962, low-cut All-Stars were launched, available in school colors by 1966. The company customized shoes for the New York Renaissance.

Converse Japan's Starfire SC J Series (Image via Twitter/@fullress)

Converse was prominent in the U.S. But in the 1970s, it lost its earned position. Nike took over the brand in 2003, and it became a popular fashion brand. In 2023, they generated $2.4 billion and are now launching a new collection. The brand stayed popular in shoe fashion because of new designs and working with others.

Over the years, its design innovations and collaborations have kept the brand at the forefront of footwear fashion. The Converse Japan Starfire SC J Series marks a noteworthy addition to Converse's rich legacy, bridging the classic Starfire silhouette with modern design features.

With aesthetic appeal and cutting-edge technology reminiscent of New Balance, these sneakers are a must-have. So, if you are a sneakerhead who loves to have a collection of all the best sneakers on earth, here's one more for you!