“This is sad news”: Ice Cube, Stevie J, Michelle Pfeiffer and Snoop Dogg lead tributes as stars mourn the loss of rapper Coolio

On September 28, Grammy award-winning musician Coolio, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., passed away aged 59. His death came as a shock to his fans, well-wishers, and fellow musicians who were heartbroken when they heard the news. Stars including Michelle Pfeiffer, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and others shared their condolences through social media platforms.
His death was announced by Sheila Finegan, who represented him at Trinity Artists International. His manager, Jarez Posey, also revealed the news that the rapper passed away while he was at a friend's place.
Since then, countless tributes have poured in from every part of the world. Fans thanked him for the incredible musical legacy he left behind.
Celebrities react to rapper Coolio's sudden death
From Michelle Pfeiffer to Weird Al Yankovic, many celebrities shared their tributes to Coolio. Sharing how "heartbroken" she is by the news, Pfeiffer wrote in an Instagram post that the rapper's life was "cut too short." The actress, who worked with Coolio on Dangerous Minds in 1995 said that it was his "brilliant" soundtrack that helped the film gain the success it did.
She added:
"30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr.”
For those unversed, Michelle Pfeiffer starred in Dangerous Minds, for which the rapper recorded one of his most popular singles Gangsta’s Paradise. The song went ahead to win multiple awards.
A former member of the hip-hop group NWA, Ice Cube, took to Twitter to state that the rapper's demise was "sad news."
Rapper Snoop Dogg took to Instagram as he shared a picture with C U When You Get There rapper.
Al Yankovic took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with the rapper. In the picture, the two can be seen hugging each other.
Musician MC Hammer paid tribute to the rapper as he shared a photo of the Fantastic Voyage rapper on Twitter.
Rapper Flavor Fav also took to Twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to the rapper, with whom he was reportedly expected to perform this coming Tuesday.tweeted:
Even singer Bret Michaels took to Twitter to post a photo with the rapper while recalling good times with him.
The rapper is said to have passed away after a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his ten children.