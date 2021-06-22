Who is Claudia Rose Pfeiffer? All about Michelle Pfeiffer’s daughter, who made a rare appearance in recent photo

Michelle Pfeiffer’s daughter, Claudia Rose Pfeiffer, was featured recently in her mother’s Instagram post. The post showcased the duo enjoying their day out.

Claudia has made only a few public appearances with her parents, Michelle Pfeiffer and David E Kelley. So this picture was a rare occasion where the 28-year-old was ushered into public attention along with her mother.

The recent snap of the “Scarface” star with her daughter garnered several compliments on Instagram. Michelle Pfeiffer posted the rare and sweet image and captioned it:

“Out on the town with my girl.”

The “Ant-Man and the Wasp” star wore a multicolored top while Claudia Pfeiffer donned a gorgeous red top.

All about Michelle Pfeiffer’s daughter, Claudia Rose Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer with family (Image via: Ted Soqui/CORBIS and Getty Images)

Claudia Rose Pfeiffer was reportedly born in February 1993 and was adopted by Michelle Pfeiffer the following month. The 63-year-old, best known for her role as “Catwoman” in Batman Returns (1993), adopted Claudia when she was single.

The actress married David E Kelly, creator of the hit show “Big Little Lies,” on November 13th, 1993, the same day Claudia Pfeiffer was christened. The couple also has a son together, John Henry Kelly, who is 26.

Most of the information that Michelle Pfeiffer shared about her daughter was in an interview with Good Housekeeping back in 2007. The three-time Oscar nominee said:

“Boy, there’s nothing typical about my girl. She’s a force to be reckoned with and an amazing human being. I wanted her to be a really independent, outspoken young woman, and I sure got that!”

The “French Exit” star added:

“She’s also very creative and inquisitive. And what’s exciting about this age is that she’s really coming into her own. She’s everything I’d hoped she would be.”

Michelle with a young Claudia (Image via Joanna Illanes/Pinterest)

In the interview, Michelle Pfeiffer also commented on how her husband, David E. Kelly, dealt with this:

“The adoption process was already in motion when he and I met. So when she came, he and I had only been together for about two months.”

The “Murder on the Orient Express” star added:

“So we both got to see each other as parents before we progressed in our relationship together, and strangely, it took the pressure off us, as a couple. We had something else to focus on. It was sort of perfectly timed. I mean, it’s a real testament to the kind of person he is, but also to the fact that sometimes the traditional way of doing things isn’t always the best way.”

The California native also faced racism when she adopted Claudia. Michelle mentions:

“I was shocked at the prejudice, voiced in some quarters, over my decision to adopt a mixed-race baby. It’s astonishing that people still put so much emphasis on it. None of us are pure anythis. We’re all a mixture. Claudia is a beautiful child, and some of the most beautiful people I’ve seen in the world have been of mixed race.”

Two years ago, another sweet snap of Claudia Pfeiffer playing with her mother in the set of one of her 1994 movies had surfaced on the internet. And the internet can't seem to get enough of the duo.

