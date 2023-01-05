Copenhagen Cowboy review: Lot to engage in, lot less to take away

Copenhagen Cowboy was always intended to generate buzz from the moment it was announced. This Danish-language drama marked the director Nicolas Winding Refn's (also known as NWR) return to his native tongue after more than 15 years in Hollywood. Those unfamiliar with NWR's work should know that he is the director of Drive and Neon Demon.

Despite the director's signature style, critics are only occasionally captivated or won over by his movies. Although Drive was well-received, Refn's subsequent works have become progressively more experimental. And now with his most recent project, the director has dipped his toes into the world of television, utilizing his signature neon-dominated landscape to generate an appetizing buzz. But has Refn's Copenhagen Cowboy lived up to his reputation?

Read on to find out.

Copenhagen Cowboy review: Can visuals hold an audience's attention for an extended period of time?

NWR has previously only produced feature-length content. Copenhagen Cowboy, set in NWR's native country, is an attraction that many would enjoy experiencing, but it's hard to predict how long they'd want to stay.

The plot begins with the almost-mythical figure of Miu (Angela Bundalovic), a silent observer in violent situations, a departure from stereotypical main characters, and someone with many layers to unpack. If Miu's personality isn't captivating enough, the game's visuals and sound will certainly do the trick.

Those who have seen other NWR films are familiar with the predominantly blue and red neon lighting, as well as the volatile violence. However, a novelty for such viewers is the absence of need. Copenhagen Cowboy, in all its splendor, is an enthralling watch, but it also does a few things excessively. The violence, the lights, and the tense atmosphere may give a series its flavor, but not when they are unnecessary.

As the series progresses, more and more flaws in the narrative style become apparent. The intriguing storytelling devices, such as the use of pig groans during brutal fights and the Dutch camera angle, soon start to fall short as the story's larger problems emerge.

This is a memorable watch, but not one that would stay long in the memories. The main reasons for this are the slow pace of the story and the inability to keep all of the plot's threads together. Despite good acting and high production values, the series' illogical plot becomes painfully obvious by the end.

This is not one of NWR's best works, which have previously combined great storylines with excellent stylistic and artistic choices. His work has previously been chastised for prioritizing style over narrative consistency, and it appears that with Copenhagen Cowboy, critics will get another crack at the modern-day auteur.

Again, the series is by no means unwatchable. It just that it could have been a true masterpiece if the cinematic elements had been handled with such skill.

Copenhagen Cowboy is now streaming on Netflix.

