Danish auteur Nicolas Winding Refn's new series, Copenhagen Cowboy, is expected to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 3 am ET. The show focuses on a young woman who's hellbent on seeking revenge against those who ruined her life.

The series features Angela Bundalovic in the lead role along with many others portraying significant supporting roles. Copenhagen Cowboy marks Winding Refn's return to Danish-language projects ever since his hit 2005 flick, Pusher 3.

Copenhagen Cowboy on Netflix: Trailer promises an epic revenge saga

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Copenhagen Cowboy on November 23, 2022, and it offers a peek into Nicolas Winding Refn's uniquely crafted world, replete with several complex and fascinating characters.

The trailer briefly depicts some of the action sequences from the show. However, perhaps the most striking aspect of the trailer is that instead of revealing the basic premise of Copenhagen Cowboy, it focuses purely on establishing the tone and style of the series in classic Refn fashion. Here's a brief description of the series, according to Metacritic:

''Miu (Angela Bundalovic), a young woman with supernatural gifts, travels to Copenhagen to find out about her past and seek justice in this six-part series from Nicolas Winding Refn.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a thrilling and stylish revenge thriller similar in tone to Refn's Pusher films and Drive. It has a distinctive feel and promises to chronicle a memorable journey while exploring themes of revenge, violence, and much more.

Nicholas Winding Refn is a critically acclaimed Danish filmmaker who's widely known for movies like Valhalla Rising, the Pusher franchise, Drive, and The Neon Demon. His films are known for their unique stylistic elements and strong characters. Some of his biggest influences are Alejandro Jodorowsky, John Cassavetes, and many others.

A quick look at Copenhagen Cowboy cast and more details

Copenhagen Cowboy stars the talented Angela Bundalovic in the lead role as Miu. Bundalovic looks brilliant in the show's trailer as she wonderfully paints the numerous facets of her character with remarkable ease. Fans can expect her to deliver a powerful performance on the show.

Apart from Winding Refn's upcoming series, Angela Bundalovic has appeared in a few popular and critically acclaimed shows and films in recent years, including The Rain, Limboland, and København findes ikke.

Starring alongside Bundalovic in a key role is critically acclaimed actor Zlatko Burić, who portrays the character of Miroslav. As per various reports, Burić is expected to play a negative character in the movie, and fans can expect a memorable performance from the veteran actor.

Zlatko Burić has previously worked with Nicolas Winding Refn, appearing in films like the Pusher series and Bleeder. His other acting credits include 2012, St George's Day, and Quit Staring at My Plate, to name a few.

The series also features numerous other actors in supporting roles like Lola Corfixen as Rakel, Fleur Frilund as Jessica, Andreas Lykke Jørgensen as Nicklas, and many more.

Don't miss the new action thriller Copenhagen Cowboy on Netflix on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 3 am ET.

