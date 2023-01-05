Copenhagen Cowboy cast list and characters explored

Nicolas Winding Refn's latest Danish thriller series, Copenhagen Cowboy, hit Netflix on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The film revolves around a young woman who sets out to avenge the people who wronged her and destroyed her life. Here's the official synopsis of the series, according to Netflix:

''In a wretched Copenhagen underworld dominated by pimps, arms dealers and assassins, a mystical young woman embarks on a journey for vengeance.''

The series marks Winding Refn's return to his native language after Pusher 3, which was released in 2005. It stars Angela Bundalovic as the protagonist.

Copenhagen Cowboy cast list: Angela Bundalovic and others star in Netflix's new crime thriller series

1) Angela Bundalovic as Miu

In Netflix's Copenhagen Cowboy, Angela Bundalovic plays the lead role of Miu, a young woman desperate for revenge against those who ruined her life. It'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored. Bundalovic looks in terrific form in the trailer and promises to deliver a career-defining performance.

Apart from Copenhagen Cowboy, Angela Bundalovic is widely known for her performance in the role of Beatrice in the popular Danish series titled The Rain. She's also starred in Limboland, Dark Horse, and a short film titled Blood Sisters.

2) Zlatko Burić as Miroslav

Revered Danish actor Zlatko Burić plays the role of Miroslav. Not many details about his character are known at this point, but he's expected to play a significant role in the series. Based on the trailer, he seems to be playing a negative character and looks absolutely menacing.

Zlatko Burić has appeared in a number of acclaimed movies over the years, including Bleeder, the Pusher films, St George's Day, 2012, and many more.

3) Lola Corfixen as Rakel

Nicolas Winding Refn's daughter Lola Corfixen portrays the role of Rakel in Copenhagen Cowboy. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect to see her in a key role.

Corfixen has previously appeared in a short film titled Touch of Crude. Set to make her mark in the world of TV with her father's new series, it'll be interesting to see how her performance pans out in Copenhagen Cowboy.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also stars numerous others essaying important supporting/minor roles, including:

Fleur Frilund as Jessica

Andreas Lykke Jørgensen as Nicklas

Li Ii Zhang as Mother Hulda

Jason Hendil-Forssell as Chiang

Dragana Milutinović as Rosella

The trailer for Copenhagen Cowboy unfolds in classic Refn style as it offers a peek into its stylistic aspects without delving too much into the plot. Based on the clip, fans can expect an absolute visual treat along with a lot of action and drama.

Nicolas Winding Refn is best known for his iconic Pusher trilogy, which has won widespread acclaim from critics and cinephiles worldwide. His other notable works include Valhalla Rising, The Neon Demon, and many more. His films have garnered critical acclaim for their unique visual style and memorable characters.

Don't miss the new neo-noir thriller series Copenhagen Cowboy on Netflix.

