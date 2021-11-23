'Copshop' takeaway: Once a conman, always a conman

Copshop is an action thriller directed by Joe Carnahan and written by Kurt McLeod. The 70s-style action movie offers wild entertainment to those looking for gunslingers and gore. Starring Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Alexis Louder, and Toby Huss in the main roles, Copshop has a slow suspense build-up and explosive ending. Fans of the action genre might not want to sit this one out.

Copshop released in theaters in September and is now available on Blu-ray and digital. Since its release, the movie has garnered decently good reviews from viewers.

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

A brief summary of 'Copshop'

Afraid for his life, Teddy Muretto (Frank Grillo) hatched a plan to get himself arrested and remain safe inside a holding cell. He sucker-punched Officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder), who then brought him into Gun Creek police station. The same day another unidentified man was arrested and held inside the cell opposite Teddy's. The man was later identified by Teddy as Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler), a contract killer who had schemed his way inside the prison to kill Teddy.

When Bob is unable to finish the job in time, Anthony Lamb (Toby Huss), a psychopathic hitman, comes in and turns the police station into a battleground. To protect Teddy from Anthony, Valerie locks herself inside the holding area and accidentally shoots herself in the process. Both Teddy and Bob get out of their cells one by one to save Valerie, but Teddy betrays her trust. All this happens because Bob cons Teddy into believing his story.

What follows is a series of gunfire and blood splatters. In the end, we have a dead conman and psychopath, and a contract killer who managed to get two rewards.

Who do you trust between a conman and a hitman?

When Valerie had to make a choice between Teddy, a conman, and Bob, a hitman, to save her life, she chose Teddy. The prison hangout between the three, though interesting, offers food for thought. It raises a philosophical question of which of the two evils is greater. And the answer, it turns out, is not what fans might expect.

Props must also be given to Carnahan for having an African-American woman, who does not get overshadowed by two renowned white male leads, as a central character in an action movie.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The movie, sans a meaningful plot, does not have any depth to it. It's plain entertainment. Probably the most important takeaway messages from Copshop are that you shouldn't betray the mob, and that a contract killer can also have a heart of gold.

Edited by R. Elahi