Where to watch Prisoners of the Ghostland? Release date, streaming details, plot and all about the Nicolas Cage movie

There is less than a week left for the US release of Prisoners of the Ghostland. Famous Japanese director Sion Sono has helmed the movie that amalgamates western action with neo-noir. As stated by Nicolas Cage himself, the end product is probably his wildest movie.
The film will be distributed via video-on-demand along with a theatrical release.
Prisoners of the Ghostland: Everything about Nicolas Cage's upcoming project
When is Prisoners of the Ghostland releasing?
The movie was screened at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2021. Prisoners of the Ghostland will be released in Canada and the US on 17 September 2021. Ireland and the UK will get the theatrical release on the same date.
However, fans in Japan will have to wait till 8 October 2021. In addition to that, Prisoners of the Ghostland will be released in Russia, Sweden, and Singapore on September 16, October 27, and October 28, respectively.
When will Prisoners of the Ghostland release online?
RLJE Films holds distribution rights for Prisoners of the Ghostland in the US. As of now, there has been no confirmation regarding the movie's digital release.
How long is Prisoners of the Ghostland?
The runtime of Prisoners of the Ghostland is one hour and 43 minutes (103 minutes).
Prisoners of the Ghostland: Cast and plot
Cast and characters
- Nicolas Cage as Hero
- Sofia Boutella as Bernice
- Bill Moseley as The Governor
- Nick Cassavetes as Psycho
- Tak Sakaguchi as Yasujiro
- Grace Santos as Angel
- Jai West as Jai
- Canon Nawata as Nancy
- Saki Ohwada as banker
Synopsis
The official synopsis of Prisoners of the Ghostland on Rotten Tomatoes reads:
"The movie set in the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is sprung from jail by a wealthy warlord, The Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has run away. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days if he doesn't find the missing girl, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman -- and his own path to redemption."