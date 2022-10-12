Corey Parker murder: Where is Jacksonville native's killer Robert Denney now?

The shocking murder of Jacksonville resident Corey Parker, who was stabbed over 100 times in her apartment in November 1998, is the focus of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered’s upcoming episode. The synopsis of the episode, as per NBC News, reads:

“When Corey Parker doesn’t show up for her waitressing shift, a co-worker goes to her apartment in Jacksonville Beach, Florida to check on her. What he finds triggers an investigation that would last almost seven years.”

After almost two years of investigation, a man named Robert Denney, who was also Parker’s neighbor, was arrested and ultimately convicted of killing Parker. Read on for more details about Denney’s current whereabouts and the case.

Corey Parker murder: Robert Denney's conviction and current whereabouts

Robert Denney was arrested almost two years after Corey Parker’s murder. According to ABC News, the police made a significant breakthrough in the case when Denney reportedly spat near his workplace.

Subsequently, the police collected the saliva and sent it for further DNA examination. The results revealed that it matched the blood and hair strands found in Parker’s apartment, leading to Denney’s arrest. At the trial, Robert Denney contended that he was innocent.

However, the jurors eventually found Denney guilty of first-degree murder, and on May 9, 2005, he was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole. As per The Cinemaholic, he is serving his life sentence at the Desoto Annex prison. Denney reportedly still claims that he’s innocent and has even penned a blog on the same.

More details about Corey Parker's death explored

Robert Denney was Corey Parker’s neighbor who allegedly had a crush on her. According to various reports, Denney used to spy on her. Several witnesses in the case have said that Denney used to peep into Parker’s window.

Corey Parker was a waitress working in a restaurant in Florida. She was expected to be at work the day after Thanksgiving in 1998. On November 27, 1998, Parker was found dead in her apartment by the authorities, who’d rushed to the scene after one of Parker’s co-workers complained of seeing blood on Parker’s foot through the window of her apartment in Jacksonville.

As the authorities began investigating, they found that the culprit had stabbed Parker over 100 times. However, the investigation did not lead to any significant leads, and the culprit was not caught for almost two years. Robert Denney had reportedly moved to Maryland following the death of Corey Parker.

The police reportedly started focusing on Robert Denney only after a woman named Julia Sedgwick, Denney’s co-worker, spoke to them about Denney’s allegedly bizarre and frantic behavior that raised suspicions. He also allegedly told Sedgwick about a woman he had a crush on.

Another critical aspect of the case was the police finding a similar killing pattern in Denney’s brother, a convicted murderer. The authorities subsequently questioned Robert Denney, and he’d refused to give them DNA samples. As per reports, he was constantly monitored by authorities, who eventually cracked the case after collecting his spittle.

The upcoming Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode is expected to delve deep into the various events that led to the death of Corey Parker, subsequent investigation, and arrest.

Don't miss the new episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on Wednesday, October 12 at 8 pm PT only on Oxygen.

