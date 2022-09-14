Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - Why did Denise kill and conspire against her husband Jerry Michael Williams?

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is all set to take a look at the murder of Jerry Michael Williams, a complicated case that spanned nearly two decades before it was finally solved.

Michael seemingly disappeared from a duck hunting trip, and authorities assumed that he had accidentally drowned in the lake. It took almost 17 years before the real killer came forward and confessed to the crime.

The episode is titled Secrets of Lake Seminole and the synopsis for the same reads:

"Mike Williams goes out duck hunting before dawn and never returns; authorities declare his death an accidental drowning, but Mike's mother believes he was murdered; after a dramatic secret comes to light, police believe she may be right."

It turned out that Denise Williams, Mike's wife, killed him after an elaborate plan that spanned over the years. The major reason behind killing him was an affair that Denise was having with Mike's friend, Brian Winchester.

Read on to find out what happened to Michael Williams and why Denise murdered him.

Who was Michael Williams?

Michael Williams, who preferred to go by Mike, grew up in Bradfordville, Florida, in a double-wide trailer. He was a hard worker in school and was an active participant in co-curricular activities like soccer. At the age of 15, he took up duck hunting as a hobby, something that would lead to his death many years later. He also met Denise during this time.

After majoring in Political Science at Florida State University, he started working at the Ketcham Appraisal Group as a property appraiser. He also married Denise and had a daughter. They were good friends with Brian Winchester and his wife.

On the morning of December 16, 2000, Williams seemingly disappeared during a duck hunt. Authorities later alleged that he had an accident and drowned. It was also hinted that he was the victim of an alleged alligator attack.

It was nearly two decades later that it was discovered that Denise was behind the ordeal, planning the crime with Brian Winchester, with whom she was having an affair.

Why did Denise kill Michael Williams?

Although Denise was charged with murder, she was not the one who pulled the trigger on Mike. Brian and Denise had been having an affair since 1997. Denise allegedly thought that a divorce would be a much more complex procedure and hence, decided to get rid of Michael Williams altogether.

The idea allegedly came when Brian and Denise were discussing what it would be like if their spouses disappeared. This reportedly evolved into a full-fledged murder plan. About six months before his death, Brian and Denise purposefully made Michael take out a life insurance policy. After his death, Denise received almost $2 million. She went on to marry Brian Winchester after this.

Years later, a scuffle between Winchester and Denise became the building block, leading to a confession that put Denise behind bars. Though Winchester was the one who shot Michael Williams, he took an immunity deal to testify against Denise, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will deal with the case in detail when it airs on September 14, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

