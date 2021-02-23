Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Corpse Husband fans start bizarre trend by sharing white pictures

(image via Sportskeeda)
(image via Sportskeeda)
Aryan Mehta
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature
Advertisement

Corpse Husband's fans are at it again with a viral Twitter trend that's taking over the social media platform.

#corpsetwtdisappears was all over Twitter recently, with fans of the YouTuber posting white pictures all over the platform. People have changed their Twitter profile pictures to purely white images as part of the bizarre trend.

The viral trend is taking place just days after Corpse Husband's fans managed to get him a billboard on Times Square by liking his Tweet.

Also read: That Vegan Teacher banned from TikTok, and the internet is happy

Corpse Husband fans take over Twitter with viral trend

The trend of #corpsetwtdisappears started after Corpse Husband began uploading different profile pictures every day, with the actual image going slightly off-screen every time. The changes were so subtle that people didn't notice until it was too late, and Corpse Huband's image vanished, leaving only white space behind.

The trend got so popular that a Twitter description was made for the hashtag, which defined #corpsetwtdisappears as:

Advertisement
Fans are making their profile picture a blank white image after they noticed some gradual changes to YouTuber Corpse Husband's profile picture

In a sweeping move, Twitter is now flooded with white profile pictures and memes of the incident.

Here are a few memes on Twitter:

Advertisement

While many got on the bandwagon, some stopped to sympathize with the person responsible for providing descriptions for the #corpsetwtdisappears Twitter trend. He/She would've been a little bamboozled by this bizarre trend, having never asked for it.

Advertisement

With a following as large as his, trending on Twitter is slowly turning into a weekly occurrence for the streamer.

Also read: Corpse Husband's voice sounds worse than ever as he reveals he has not slept in two days

Published 23 Feb 2021, 20:38 IST
Twitter Reactions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी