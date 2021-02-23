Corpse Husband fans start bizarre trend by sharing white pictures

Corpse Husband's fans are at it again with a viral Twitter trend that's taking over the social media platform.

#corpsetwtdisappears was all over Twitter recently, with fans of the YouTuber posting white pictures all over the platform. People have changed their Twitter profile pictures to purely white images as part of the bizarre trend.

The viral trend is taking place just days after Corpse Husband's fans managed to get him a billboard on Times Square by liking his Tweet.

STREAM E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE! — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) February 11, 2021

Corpse Husband fans take over Twitter with viral trend

The trend of #corpsetwtdisappears started after Corpse Husband began uploading different profile pictures every day, with the actual image going slightly off-screen every time. The changes were so subtle that people didn't notice until it was too late, and Corpse Huband's image vanished, leaving only white space behind.

The trend got so popular that a Twitter description was made for the hashtag, which defined #corpsetwtdisappears as:

Fans are making their profile picture a blank white image after they noticed some gradual changes to YouTuber Corpse Husband's profile picture

In a sweeping move, Twitter is now flooded with white profile pictures and memes of the incident.

Here are a few memes on Twitter:

YALLLLLL MY CORPSE HOODIE CAME IN PLS HYPE ME UP I LOVE IT SO MUCH #corpsetwtdisappears pic.twitter.com/Bc9OpcAlYo — . (@CORPSE_OFC) February 23, 2021

me trying to figure out who tf i’m talking to in my gcs #corpsetwtdisappears pic.twitter.com/5fIGEVzf7I — ‏ً (@bitchinsav) February 23, 2021

While many got on the bandwagon, some stopped to sympathize with the person responsible for providing descriptions for the #corpsetwtdisappears Twitter trend. He/She would've been a little bamboozled by this bizarre trend, having never asked for it.

With a following as large as his, trending on Twitter is slowly turning into a weekly occurrence for the streamer.

