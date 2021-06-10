"I'm currently designing different kinds of clothing": Corpse Husband shares his upcoming merchandise and music plans

Faceless YouTuber Corpse Husband released an almost minute-long video on Twitter explaining the new releases of both merchandise and personal work.

Corpse Husband, better known as Corpse, is best known for his faceless storytelling on YouTube. He has gained a substantial following in the past year due to his Among Us playthroughs with other streamers and his gravelly deep voice.

Corpse Husband has recently been verified on both Twitter accounts under Corpse_Husband and CORPSE.

Also read: Corpse Husband breaks twitter with a blank post, Mr Beast, Pokimane and others react

New Projects from Corpse

In the video above, Corpse discloses that he is planning to release new music that he describes as "instrumental to sleep to". He further explained that it will be exclusive to his YouTube channel and he doesn't want it to be "hyped up as a massive release."

Corpse mentions he has "harder stuff" to be released soon. He closed the video by explaining that his first merchandise drop of the "Miss You" hoodie will not be returning. Instead, he plans to release more exclusive merchandise drops in the near future. Corpse added that he appreciated the endless support from fans before ending the video.

Corpse has amassed a cult following since his song release "E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE". On June 2nd, the song reached 150 million streams on Spotify.

E-GIRLS HIT 150M STREAMS ON SPOTIFY



WE DID IT pic.twitter.com/ZgiYjklLHd — CORPSE (@CORPSE) June 2, 2021

This came months after Corpse won a Twitter retweet competition and received a billboard with the said tweet on it.

He recently released a collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly called "DAYWALKER", which has accumulated 18 million views on YouTube. In the video, Corpse's vocals are used with fellow streamer Valkyrae mouthing the words.

WE DID IT pic.twitter.com/Sy2XhNlwaA — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) March 6, 2021

Also read: What is Corpse Husband really like off-camera?

Corpse's identity remains a mystery, just like Dream, another faceless YouTuber. He uses his voice in posts on TikTok, never showing more than a hand. His Instagram is mainly used to share posts he is tagged in on his story.

Corpse Husband also did a recent interview with Anthony Padilla explaining his life as a faceless YouTuber. In the video, Corpse discloses his chronic illnesses and living through it while maintaining anonymity.

Savage Gasp, fellow collaborator on "E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE", Tina Kitten, a fellow streamer, and fans expressed their excitement for the new releases.

let’s 🤝 go 🖤 — Savage Ga$p (@SavageGasp) June 10, 2021

it's so good ✨⭐️ so so fricking good — tina :D (@TinaKitten) June 10, 2021

MUSIC!!! CLOTHING!!! VOICE ACTING!!!! WHAT CAN THIS MAN NOT DO???? THANK YOU CORPSE! pic.twitter.com/bQVkQGYcLo — Corpse Nebulosa (@Nebu_Iosa) June 10, 2021

i’m so proud of you corpse i can’t even express my excitement pic.twitter.com/9MmoaI8Ne7 — Bug? (@TotallyNotBug) June 10, 2021

You are too good to us Corpse 🥺🥺 Cannot wait to support everything you are creating!! Tysfm for everything 🖤 — JayyMarie 🌸🐰🌌 (@v3nusianroyalty) June 10, 2021

Corpse Husband has not disclosed any official dates for the new releases.

Also read: The community to witness a 'strange' crossover as Valkyrae and Noah Schnapp might pair up for an Among Us stream

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by david.benjamin