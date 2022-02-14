Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson split: Relationship explored as couple break up after 3 years together

American actress Rosario Dawson has called it quits with New Jersey Senator Cory Booker after three years of dating.

An insider close to Booker revealed to People Magazine that the duo are no longer together, but remain good friends.

Dawson and Booker started their relationship in 2018 and have made several public appearances ever since. So far, neither of them have officially confirmed the news about their break-up.

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker's relationship explored

As per the Daily Mail, Dawson and Booker first met each other at a mutual friend's fundraiser in 2017. The 42-year-old actress was in a relationship with someone else at the time. But when they reconnected after several months in 2018, Booker was nervous yet eager to ask for Dawson's number.

While speaking to outlet CNN at a Town Hall in March 2019, he said it was a very awkward experience for him since he was a United States Senator and had to gather the courage to ask for Dawson's number.

That same year, he spoke to Washington Post and narrated the incident:

"I had trouble asking for her phone number...I think I said something really stupid like, 'Uh, how would I get in touch with you?' And she mercifully said something like, 'Oh, you want my phone number?' And my insides were like, 'Hell, yeah!'"

Rosario and Cory were initially mum about their relationship, keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.

Rosario Dawson confirmed they were dating in March 2019 and Booker acknowledged the relationship before launching his White House bid.

During his appearance on RuPaul's talk show in 2019, Booker even suggested that the two of them might get married.

In response to RuPaul's comment that Booker, if elected, might become the first unmarried president in decades, the Senator said that could change.

"The swearing in isn't until the 21st of January, 2021. You never know what might happen between now and then."

Even though the two kept their relationship relatively private, they occasionally discussed each other with reporters and on social media.

Dawson ran in the 2019 campaign with Booker before the latter dropped out in January 2020.

Acknowledging the suspension of his campaign, Rosario tweeted that his now-ex beau continues to "inspire" her every day and that she loves him.

Rosario Dawson moved into Booker's Newark home in New Jersey during the height of his presidential campaign in May 2020. At the time, while talking to outlet Buzzfeed, Booker said it was the first time that he was living with someone and both of them were enjoying the experience while adjusting with each other.

The Jane the Virgin star also joined the senator at US President Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021. The duo were spotted wearing matching masks from her company Studio 189 at the event.

