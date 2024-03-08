Could Jason Momoa's character Duncan Idaho return for Dune: Part Three? Details explored

With Dune: Part Two already out, a conversation for Dune: Part Three has already begun. Like the first, the second film also ends on a cliffhanger that sets up the seeds for a third film. With Denis Villeneuve confirming that he would love to adapt the Dune sequel novel Dune: Messiah, it looks like this might be the next frontier for the franchise.

Whenever the eventual Dune: Part Three does get confirmed though, there is going to be a huge discussion about one specific character. That character is Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho who died in Dune: Part One. However, there is a good chance that he can return for the third film.

Exploring how Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho can return for Dune: Part Three

Momoa's character Duncan Idaho was a swordmaster for House Atreides and was extremely loyal to Leto and Paul Atreides. After the Sardaukar attacks House Atreides in Dune, Idaho helps Paul and Lady Jessica escape but ultimately sacrifices his life while trying to help them. Being recognized as one of the greatest warriors in the universe, his loss is acknowledged by many houses.

While fans who have not read books might have thought that this is where Duncan Idaho's story ends, then they have a surprise coming. With Villeneuve confirming that a potential Dune: Part Three will be adapting Dune: Messiah, there is a high chance that the film will see Jason Momoa return. However, this depends on the writers sticking true to the novels. While Momoa himself would return, it wouldn't exactly be as Duncan thought.

In Dune: Messiah, Duncan Idaho is brought back through a cloning process by the Bene Tleilaxu. The official in-universe term for it is known as "Ghola", and in the novel he is given as a gift to Paul by the Tleilaxu.

However, he is actually a secret assassin that was created to kill Paul. He is given the name of Hayt and ends up growing closer to Paul's sister Alia who was teased in Dune: Part Two. The character was portrayed by Anya-Taylor Joy in one of the visions in the film.

While talking to MTV, Timothée Chalamet, who portrays the character of Paul Atreides revealed that Jason Momoa would indeed be back for Dune: Part Three. He claimed that Momoa would be back adding that it wouldn't be in Dune: Part Two but in Dune: Messiah.

So, it's just a matter of time before fans see Momoa back in the Dune universe again.

How does Dune: Part Two set up Dune: Messiah?

The ending of Dune: Part Two effectively sets up a third film and the seeds for Messiah as we see Paul become the Emperor. After defeating Feyd-Rautha and fulfilling the prophecy by leading the Fremen, Paul Atreides spares Shadam IV's life. He also decides to marry his daughter Princess Irula much to Chani's dismay. With Chani defecting from Paul, and him deciding to begin his "Holy War", it effectively sets up what's next for the Young Atreides.

Throughout Dune: Part Two, Paul constantly has visions of the Holy War taking place which will cost the lives of billions. Additionally, with Alia being a major setup here, it's fair to see that Dune: Part Three will deal with the events of Messiah and see how the events of the previous film have affected the universe.

When Dune: Part Three will come out still remains to be seen, but till then fans can go for a Dune: Part Two rewatch as it's playing in theatres right now.