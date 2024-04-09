Couples in The Big Bang Theory: Ranked from best to worst

The Big Bang Theory, created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, is an American sitcom that ran for 12 seasons with 279 episodes on CBS from 2007 to 2019.

In The Big Bang Theory, Leonard and Sheldon play bright physicists who comprehend how the universe functions. However, their intellect does not aid them in interacting with others, particularly ladies. That is until Penny, a free-spirited beauty, moves in next door, and everything starts to change.

The show’s cast includes Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Rajesh (Kunal Nayyar), as they befriended aspiring actress Penny (Kaley Cuoco), and fellow scientists Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik).

In addition to its scientific content and geeky pop culture allusions, The Big Bang Theory is renowned for its dramatic romantic connections.

Leonard and Penny, Amy and Sheldon, and others: Ranking couples in The Big Bang Theory from best to worst

1. Howard And Bernadette

Howard and Bernadette met in season 3 of The Big Bang Theory, and their relationship was the most shipped in the entire series. Though the couple had an early breakup during season 3, episode 21, the two always stood by each other, making them a wholesome pair. They were also the first couple in the show to get married.

From the waitress and the nerd who first met almost 10 years ago, they came a long way and stayed happily married with two adorable kids.

2. Amy and Sheldon

One of the primary storylines included Sheldon and Amy's relationship which started during the season three finale The Lunar Excitation. Amy and Sheldon were paired on a dating site by Raj and Howard, and they were first introduced in the third season finale.

Amy quickly expressed a desire for commitment, even though they began their relationship in denial and never referred to one another as a love partner. Because of their unusual personalities, Sheldon and Amy didn't initially want to date each other.

But by the conclusion of The Big Bang Theory, "Shamy" had become a beloved duo. It was quite touching to watch Sheldon and Amy move in together, get married, and begin a shared existence throughout their relationship.

3. Leonard And Penny

After a decent deal of turbulence in Leonard and Penny's friendship, it finally turned into a rather successful romance during The Big Bang Theory's season 1, episode 6. Despite having little in common, they were able to remain together.

There were occasional highs and lows in their relationship, but they both got better through it. Leonard was less bashful and scared to attempt new things once Penny helped him come out of his shell, and he also assisted her in growing up.

4. Stuart and Denise

It was fate that Denise ended up working at Stuart's store since she was the woman he had been waiting for his entire life.

Both were equally awkward and geeky, yet they were adorable together. The couple started dating in the second episode of season 12 of The Big Bang Theory. Their shared passion for comic books, Star Wars, and all things geeky helped them get close.

It was good to see Stuart not only on a date at last but also getting to know someone who was his real match and with whom he could be completely himself.

5. Emily and Raj

Emily seemed like Raj's ideal partner: gorgeous, intelligent, and very into him. The couple started dating in The Big Bang Theory season 7, episode 17.

They were both Harvard graduates and practicing medicine, she was a dermatologist, so they had a lot in common. Though they also allegedly had issues in bed, Raj ultimately ruined it by cheating on her in season 9, episode 15, titled The Valentino Submergence. Nevertheless, Emily is the most plausible contender to have been Raj's lover out of all of them.

6. Leonard and Priya

Another significant connection on the show that lasted nearly the whole of season 4 was Priya's with Leonard. Despite Raj's initial opposition to the relationship, they persisted because they were both intelligent and accomplished in their fields.

On the surface, Leonard and Priya appeared to be a fantastic match, but it soon became apparent that they weren't meant to endure. Priya persisted in trying to alter Leonard's appearance, including his glasses and attire.

In addition to insisting on keeping their relationship a secret from her parents, she wasn't very accepting of the things he loved, including comic books and video games.

7. Raj and Anu

Although Raj and Anu's relationship appeared doomed from the beginning, we cannot exclude them from the list, as there was a brief period of hope during season 12. What had initially begun as a highly formal, planned relationship, transformed into a true romance.

Anu made a more elegant proposal after realizing Raj was sincere and that their relationship would succeed. Later on, though, Anu offered Raj the option to accompany her to London and be apart from his buddies. Raj made the difficult decision to let Anu go while sticking with his buddies.

8. Penny and Zach

Before Leonard, Penny had dated bullies, but Zach was a good person. Penny dated Zach during season 3, episode 23. It was difficult for even Leonard to be angry with Zach. Though brief, the connection had an air of innocence about it, and Zach even developed a bond with the four boys.

He handled the breakup with Penny well, too, and the two had a cordial relationship moving forward.

9. Penny and Kurt

Penny's long-time boyfriend was Kurt. He was a strong, muscular man who was the exact antithesis of Leonard in both appearance and intellect. The couple dated and lived together for four years.

Kurt wasn't the sharpest tool in the shed; he was a bully, conceited, and haughty. He was Leonard's main opponent at first, but the latter eventually won Penny over. Penny and Kurt broke up, probably because Kurt cheated on her, and Penny called him a jerk. That’s when she moved into the apartment next door.

10. Lucy and Raj

Raj and Lucy's romance in The Big Bang Theory was quite good during the initial phase of season 6 but the show mostly used Lucy to bring Raj’s self-esteem down. The most memorable part of their first date was in the episode titled The Monster Isolation, when Lucy slipped out of a café toilet window, leaving Raj alone.

This marked it as the worst relationship in the show by the “Big Bang Theory” fans.

When it comes to funny nerd entertainment, The Big Bang Theory is undoubtedly one of the best television shows to binge-watch.

The Big Bang Theory is a classic comedy series that centers on science, so it seems to sense that it would combine clever science humor with interesting scientific facts to enlighten viewers—but take it all with a grain of salt along with its collection of romance and love stories.