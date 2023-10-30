"Courtney, not a single word for Matthew?": FRIENDS cast shamed for not posting condolences online for Matthew Perry

Friends star Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. The news of his sudden death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with fans and fellow celebrities expressing their grief on social media.

While many have come forward to pay their heartfelt tributes, some of Matthew Perry's former Friends co-stars, including Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Jennifer Aniston, have been noticeably absent from the online outpouring of condolences.

Given the theme of the beloved series and joyful reunions and especially considering how close-knit the show's ensemble is, their silence on Matthew Perry's demise has left the fandom and other social media users divided.

Many fans have expressed their disappointment and frustration online, questioning why Matthew Perry's closest friends from the show have remained silent. Some have pointed to the poignant recollections of their time spent with Perry expressed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other co-stars, like Paul Rudd and Thomas Lennon.

Even singer Adele, during her Las Vegas residency performance, took a moment to remember Matthew Perry, highlighting the profound influence he had, even on those who never knew him personally.

While the Friends cast members' lack of public condolences has caused internet criticism and dismay, some fans were quick to point this out and say that celebrities should not be pressured to express their grief on social media.

Hollywood in grief

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown, who starred alongside Perry in The Odd Couple, expressed her deep sadness at the loss of the comedic genius that Perry was. She remembered him as kind and hilarious, emphasizing the playful and vibrant spirit he brought to his work and life.

Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, together with executive producer Kevin Bright, released the following statement jointly on Sunday:

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives... He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

Maggie Wheeler, known for her role as Janice, Chandler's ex-girlfriend on Friends, shared a statement expressing her admiration for Perry's generosity and comedic talent. She emphasized that there was not a single time she stepped onto a stage with him that she did not feel lifted by his brilliance.

Through their attendance at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Gwyneth Paltrow and Perry developed a personal relationship. She wrote on Instagram a heartfelt homage to Perry, reflecting on their shared experiences and her profound regret at his departure.

Remembering Matthew Langford Perry

Matthew Perry, born on August 19, 1969, in Williamstown, Massachusetts, achieved fame through his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the popular TV series Friends.

The actor struggled with significant drug and alcohol addictions, which made his career full of both successes and setbacks. Matthew Perry overcame these obstacles, though, and went on to support recovery and serve as a spokesman for the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.

He was awarded the Champion of Recovery Award in 2013 by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. He appeared in several movies and TV series and published his memoir last year. His portrayal in Friends also brought him the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Matthew Perry's memory will live on in the hearts of his fans, leaving a legacy of laughter and wonderful experiences for fans all around the world.