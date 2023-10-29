Where did Matthew Perry live? All about his Pacific Palisades home as FRIENDS star dies aged 54

The news of Matthew Perry's passing sent shockwaves down the entertainment industry as fans mourned the iconic Friends actor. Perry, who was 54 years old, was found dead in his Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles home. Multiple reports have indicated that the actor had drowned to death while in his hot tub.

Matthew Perry had bought his Los Angeles residence, now his final resting abode, in August 2020. The cottage reportedly set him back a whopping $6 million. In a somewhat eerie instance of foreshadowing or pure coincidence, the last ever Instagram post Perry posted was about enjoying himself in the hot tub.

Matthew Perry rose to international fame for his iconic portrayal of Chandler Bing in the hit 90s sitcom Friends. His charm, wit, and legendary sarcasm brought him a legion of die-hard fans. Apart from Friends, Matthew Perry has also worked on other projects, primarily comedies, like Fools Rush In alongside Salma Hayek and Seventeen Again alongside Zac Effron.

He last appeared in Friends: The Reunion alongside his Friends co-stars, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jeniffer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow. Perry has always been open about his struggles with alcoholism, opioids, and mental health. In 2018, he nearly died of a burst colon, resulting from his opioid abuse. The near-death incident put him in a 2-week coma.

Last year, he released his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. In it, he talked in detail about his career highs and lows. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2022, Perry revealed that he had spent approximately $9 million "trying to get sober." This included 15 times in and out of rehab and 14 surgeries.

According to House Beautiful's analysis of a Trulia listing, Matthew Perry bought his 18038 Blue Sail Dr., Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles residence on August 18, 2020. The "midcentury modern ranch-style" cottage cost $6 million. The place houses 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms while spanning 2 696 square feet.

The residence, which has centralized air conditioning, also features a Patio fireplace, a fire pit, two garage spaces, and an above-ground private spa. The house, built in 1965 and renovated in 2018, is described as "contemporary" in style, according to Realtor.com. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer a magnificent, panoramic view of the Pacific coastline.

House Beautiful details that the residence features an open floor plan with oak floors and dual master bedrooms that open up to pergolas that act as an abode between the comfort of the room and the freshness of the yard, which spans an impressive and cozy 0.37 acres. Additional features include a face recognition-based security system and a luxurious raised pool with an ocean view.

In what could be pure coincidence or eerie foreshadowing, Matthew Perry's last Instagram post on October 23 was of him relaxing in a jacuzzi with headphones on. He captioned the post:

"Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman"

Page Six reported that Perry had come home after a two-hour pickleball session and sent his assistant to run an errand. His assistant came back, only to find Perry unresponsive in the jacuzzi. On October 22, a day before the jacuzzi post, he posted an image of a Batman design that said, "Batman plays pickleball."

According to the Los Angeles Times, law enforcement responded around 4 p.m. Sources told The Times that there was no suspicion of foul play and confirmed that there were no drugs present at the scene.