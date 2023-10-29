"He had issues most of his life after starting FRIENDS": Matthew Perry vaccinations tweet claim sparks outrage as fans come out in support 

As Matthew Perry, the famous actor from FRIENDS, tragically passed away at 54, the fans are mourning the tragic demise of the actor as he died on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Allegedly, Matthew was found lying unconscious in his jacuzzi, and the cause of the death has been reported as drowning.

As per the Los Angeles Police Department, the actor's assistant called 911 when they went to the actor’s house in Los Angeles after running a few errands and saw him unresponsive.

While the police have not yet revealed what caused the drowning, many people, including American producer and Director Robby Starbuck, posted on social media and suggested that the COVID-19 vaccine could have had a role in Matthew’s death.

Robby posted an image of Matthew Perry where he can be seen wearing a T-shirt that read “vaccinated” and stated how he had gotten his COVID-19 vaccine done a few years back. He then said how the vaccine could have been the “potential cause of any cardiac issues.”

The director’s post started a debate on social media, where many sided with Robby, and others criticized him. One social media user also commented and said:

Social media users pick sides as many claim that the COVID-19 vaccine could be the cause of Matthew's death: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to netizens’ claiming that COVID vaccine might have been the reason behind Matthew Perry’s death

As the famous actor Matthew Perry suddenly passed away, several theories behind his drowning have been emerging on social media. With many stating that Matthew had an addiction problem, and the FRIENDS actor has also agreed to the same in several interviews, the star might have fallen asleep in the tub, while others have been blaming the vaccine.

As the American director, Robby Starbuck, posted on Twitter about the same, here is how the netizens reacted:

The police are currently investigating the case and stated that after a thorough investigation, they would be able to uncover what might have caused the drowning. The police have said that there was no foul play reported, and no drugs were found in or near the scene where Matthew Perry passed away.