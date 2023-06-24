Craig Gillespie’s Dumb Money: Everything we know about the Paul Dano starrer

Craig Gillespie's much-anticipated biographical comedy-drama, Dumb Money, is set to be released on September 22, 2023. The movie is based on Ben Mezrich's 2021 book, The Antisocial Network, which is based on the true story of the Wall Street Bets, a group of Redditors who were investors in their spare time.

It has been adapted for the screen by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo while Teddy Schwarzman, Aaron Ryder, and Gillespie have produced the film. The film's cast includes Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Ramos, Vincent D'Onofrio, Dane DeHaan, and Pete Davidson.

The official trailer for the film was released on Thursday, June 22, 2023, and it gives viewers an idea of what to expect from the darkly comical film.

"Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall videogame store) into the world's hottest company," the synopsis provided by Sony Pictures reads.

It continues:

"In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down"

Gillespie's directorial flair in Dumb Money

Craig Gillespie is known for his eclectic filmography which includes the Oscar-nominated I, Tonya, and the unconventional horror-comedy Fright Night. Thus, Gillespie is no stranger to pushing boundaries when it comes to filmmaking. His repertoire includes acclaimed films such as Lars and the Real Girl, Cruella, and Million Dollar Arm.

The noir look of the real-life story on screen is brought about by Gillespie's trusted person, Nicolas Karakatsanis. The screenwriting duo Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum, known for Orange is the New Black, is responsible for the onscreen adaptation. The shoot began in October 2022 with locations in and around New Jersey.

The plot and other details about Dumb Money

Dumb Money follows a group of people who get entangled in the world of stocks and high stakes. It is based on a series of events that took place in January 2021 and saw a sudden rise in the price of stocks of GameStop, a video game retailer.

In a time when cryptocurrency and stock market analysis are easily accessible, some Redditors on the subreddit WallStreetBets tried to trigger a brief squeeze that sent the stock markets into an absolute frenzy.

Dumb Money falls under the economy genre of films such as The Social Network or The Big Short. Based on the real-life story of a YouTuber named Roaring Kitty aka Keith Gill. The cast takes on the following roles in the movie:

Paul Dano as Keith Gill

Pete Davidson as Kevin Gill, Keith's brother

Shailene Woodley as Caroline Gill, Keith's wife

Vincent D'Onofrio as Steve Cohen

America Ferrera as Jennifer Campbell, a viewer of Keith's YouTube channel

Nick Offerman as Kenneth C. Griffin

Sebastian Stan as Vlad Tenev

Anthony Ramos as Marcus, a GameStop store clerk

Myha'la Herrold as Riri, an investor with Marcus

Talia Ryder as Harmony, an investor with Marcus

Dane DeHaan as Marcus' boss

Seth Rogen as Gabe Plotkin

Rushi Kota

Gillespie brings a dark but comic lens to this complex subject matter. It sheds light on the complexities and moral dilemmas that often accompany treading into the stock market.

Dumb Money promises to entertain audiences as it releases worldwide on September 22, 2023.

