Crimefeed on Investigation Discovery: What did Samuel Haskell IV do?

The son of an Emmy-winning Hollywood producer, Samuel Haskell IV, is currently looking at three counts of murder charges linked with the recent discoveries made. A headless torso was found in a trash bag next to a dumpster in Encino, a couple of miles away from the Haskell residence.

The body discovered in a parking lot dumpster in Encino is believed to belong to Samuel Haskell's missing wife, Mei Li Haskell, while her parents, 64-year-old Yanxiang Wang and 71-year-old Gaoshen Li, are still at large. The evidence from the crime scene has led investigators back to the Haskell house with the help of blood samples and surveillance footage.

Samuel Haskell IV's father, Sam Haskell Sr., is the founder and president of the film and television production company Magnolia Hill Productions.

What did Samuel Haskell IV do, and where is he now?

Samuel Haskell IV, the son of Sam Haskell Sr., has been charged with three counts of murder on November 13, 2023. The murder charges are connected to the unidentified headless body of a woman found at the dumpster in a parking lot in Encino on November 8, 2023. The body found is believed to belong to his wife, Mei Li Haskell. Her parents, 64-year-old Yanxiang Wang and 71-year-old Gaoshen Li, lived with Samuel and remain missing.

A still of Samuel Haskell IV (Image via Instagram/samhaskelljr)

Samuel Haskell IV, the son of the prominent Emmy Award-winning Hollywood television producer and associated with big names such as Dolly Parton, George Clooney, Ray Romano, Whoopi Goldberg, and Kathie Lee Gifford, has been reported to have a fascination towards firearms and weapons - things that adorn his Los Angeles home. He has been found to be behind the production of disturbing videos of men playing with weapons as he uploaded them on his Instagram page named TragicStreetz.

While the body found at the dumpster remains unidentified, the evidence at the crime scene has led local police and investigators back to his home in Tarzana, California. The detectives tasked with the case have gathered sufficient evidence from Haskell's home that is consistent with dismemberment.

Moreover, Samuel Haskell IV reportedly hired day laborers to move out heavy bags allegedly containing body parts on November 7, 2023. While the laborers attempted to report the strangeness of the event to the police, the investigators left Haskell alone, not finding evidence to prove the tip until they discovered the torso at the dumpster.

A still of Mei Li Haskell (Image via Instagram/samhaskelljr)

Apart from the blood evidence, the place where Samuel Haskell IV stopped by to dump the trash bag had a CCTV camera that successfully captured a video of him dumping a heavy bag from his car in the early hours of November 8, 2023. While Haskell was charged and arrested from the Topanga Mall the very same day, two more charges of murder came his way on Monday, November 13, 2023.

As the charges were announced in a press release by the District Attorney George Gascón on Monday, he said,

“These shocking and gruesome crimes have sent shockwaves through our community. We stand with the victims’ loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time and will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served.”

Images of Mei Li Haskell and her missing parents (Image via LAPD)

The Haskell duo are parents to three elementary-aged children who are presently living with the Haskell family while Samuel Haskell IV is presently out on a $2 million bail. The arraignment has been scheduled for December 8, 2023.