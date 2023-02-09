Criminal Minds: Evolution finale release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

Criminal Minds: Evolution is a reboot of the popular and critically acclaimed TV show, Criminal Minds, which ran for 15 seasons, from 2015 to 2020. It premiered on Thanksgiving Day in 2022, and now, we are almost at the conclusion of the ongoing season.

The tenth and final episode of this season will be released this Friday, February 10, 2023. Since the series is made by ABC Signature Studios and CBS, Criminal Minds: Evolution episode 10 will only be released on Paramount+ in the United States and on Disney+ internationally.

The series follows fictionalized proceedings at the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), where some of the best minds in the country, profile some of the worst criminals the justice system has ever seen.

Given the show's popularity, it was renewed for season 2 on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Criminal Minds: Evolution - The story so far and what to expect in the upcoming episode

Criminal Minds: Evolution episode 9, titled Memento Mori, saw Rossi getting closer than the BAU has ever been in the investigation. It also portrayed how Elias Voit desperately wanted to avoid getting caught.

Elias convinced Voit’s wife, Bridget, that Rossi was not to be trusted. Elias volunteered to talk to Rossi himself, but since Rossi had no backup, he ended up in danger and became Voit’s hostage.

We also learned that Garcia was having a dalliance with Tyler, which would make Prentiss angry. Garcia had lied about ending things with Tyler and also put their case in jeopardy.

As per the IMDb synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Dead End, Rossi will be seen struggling with his technical knowledge and "mental strength" as he finds himself captured by Voit. However, with the Behavioral Analysis Unit getting closer to Voit, he might just reveal the exact lengths he is willing to travel on his "deadly crusade."

The synopsis prepares us for the roller-coaster ride that the finale of Criminal Minds: Evolution is set to be.

Criminal Minds Season 16 cast

A number of original cast members of Criminal Minds reprised their roles for Evolution.

Joe Mantegna returned as David Rossi, A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jareau, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Aisha Tyler as Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss.

Sadly, Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney did not return to play their characters Spencer Reid and Matthew Simmons, respectively. Commenting on it, showrunner Erica Messer said on the Television Critics Association’s summer 2023 press tour:

“It’s a little bit more of a mystery what Reid and Simmons are up to. They’re certainly not forgotten. Their desks are still there, still have stuff on it. We’re definitely playing that. They are not gone gone.”

The returning cast members are joined by Zach Gilford, who is a recurring guest star in a season-long arc.

Catch the final episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution this Friday. The show has already been renewed for a second season.

