Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 iconic Portugal jerseys worn by the player

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. Ronaldo is Portugal's all-time leading scorer and the country's first captain leading the Selecao to Euro 2016.

Additionally, Cristiano Ronaldo currently has the world's highest-scoring average of any active footballer. The Portuguese player is a prototypical goal machine, as demonstrated by the more than 580 goals he has scored in his career.

However, football fans are not only drooling over Ronaldo's spectacular goals but also huge fans of the jerseys he has worn to date. Here are the top five jerseys that Cristiano Ronaldo has worn.

The Juventus Stripes jersey and four other jerseys worn by Cristiano Ronaldo

1) Manchester United Home Jersey 2003

Cristiano Ronaldo wore the iconic jersey No.7, which brought back fond memories of when he hit the ball during his 2nd debut for Manchester United at Old Trafford.

It was a dream comeback for the Portuguese footballer, who scored twice to lead the team to a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in front of a raucous crowd. However, when he sprinted, it brought back memories of when Cristiano Ronaldo, at 18, made a memorable debut for Manchester United against Bolton Wanderers at Old Trafford in 2003.

2) Real Madrid Home Jersey 2009-2010

This home shirt was worn by Cristiano Ronaldo in the season following the club's big expenditure in the summer of 2009. That was when had signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaká, Karim Benzema, Xabi Alonso, Raul Albiol, and others for expenses in large amounts of £200 million.

After signing for a world-record fee of £96 million after winning his first Balon d'Or, the Portuguese prodigy continued his excellent form, scoring 33 goals in 35 games across all competitions.

After his transfer to Real Madrid from MC, Cristiano Ronaldo went on to win 15 trophies, including two La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and two Copa del Rev. He became Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer.

3) Juventus Debut Jersey 2018

Cristiano signed for Juventus in 2018 after nine years with Real Madrid in a transfer worth a ﬁrst €100 million (£88 million). This was one of the most ridiculously priced transitions for an Italian club and for a footballer over the age of 30.

Before joining Manchester United in 2021, he won two Serie A titles, two Supercoppa Italiana trophies, and a Coppa Italia while playing for Juventus.

Ronaldo's Juventus jersey sold an incredible 520,000 units in-store and online within 24 hours of the announcement, big props to the iconic Juventus logo-inspired jersey.

4) UEFA Champions League Final 2017 'Purple Jersey'

During the 2017 UEFA Champions League final, Real Madrid opted to wear a special purple kit against Juventus. The color scheme stood out in the game, as did Ronaldo's outstanding performance.

The iconic on-set of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League in 2017 with his outstanding at the start of the game. A thrilling first half in the Champions League final gave way to a dominant battle of attrition in the second half, with Real Madrid emerging victorious in a 4-1 victory over Juventus.

Ronaldo's velocity-filled brace gave Real Madrid their 12th Champions League title and an incredible and historic third win in four years.

5) UEFA Euro Semi-Final 2016 'Green Jersey'

A combative game in Lyon flared up after the break when Portugal scored twice in three second-half minutes to book the club's place in the next showpiece against France. Cristiano scored with a towering header (50), and Nani (53) deflected his shot from 25 yards only to provide an advantage to Portugal's lead.

Eventually, twelve years after a young Ronaldo was brought to tears by Greece's surprise win at Euro 2004, the Portugal captain was given the opportunity to erase those memories when he led his country against France.

The green color that Real Madrid chose for the occasion was more surprising than the game itself. Portugal is the designated home team, but their hue of red was deemed too dark to contrast with Wales' black kit, so Portugal was required to wear green.

These are the top five Jerseys Cristiano Ronaldo wore in the most epic moments of their football career. Let us know which is your favorite Jersey.

