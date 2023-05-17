"Criticising women for the acts of men": Brie Larson response to Johnny Depp interview question at Cannes sparks debate

American actress Brie Larson sparked debate online after she responded to a journalist asking her opinion on Johnny Depp's film Jeanne du Barry opening this year's Cannes Film Festival. On Tuesday, May 16, the 33-year-old star appeared in a press conference with the festival’s jury and was asked how she felt about the 59-year-old star's film being played in the festival and if she planned on seeing it.

Larson, who is also a part of this year's jury, was taken aback by the question and said:

“You’re asking me that? I’m sorry, I don’t understand the correlation or why me specifically.”

ti chabin 972 rpzt @thewoorstt

« Vous me demandez ça ? Je suis désolé, je ne comprends pas la corrélation ou pourquoi moi spécifiquement. »



L’actrice Brie Larson réagit à un journaliste qui lui pose des questions sur le film de Johnny Depp en ouverture du Festival de #Cannes23 « Vous me demandez ça ? Je suis désolé, je ne comprends pas la corrélation ou pourquoi moi spécifiquement. » L’actrice Brie Larson réagit à un journaliste qui lui pose des questions sur le film de Johnny Depp en ouverture du Festival de #Cannes23 :« Vous me demandez ça ? Je suis désolé, je ne comprends pas la corrélation ou pourquoi moi spécifiquement. » https://t.co/Ob1AgOSbVE

Explaining his intended connection, the journalist pointed out Brie Larson being an active activist for the Time's Up movement, an organization that helps victims of s*xual harassment and promotes women's roles in Hollywood. To this, the actress responded:

“Understood. Well, you’ll see, I guess, if I see it, and I don’t know how I’ll feel about it if I do.”

However, the viral moment sparked a debate online, with one of the users pointing out how the conversation shifted from discussing films to Larson avoiding the question.

professional incel inciter @stardwvlley notice how the conversation stirred away from thierry frémaux or the board that decided to promote this film, on to brie larson for not wanting to answer a question about wife-beater johnny depp? criticizing women for the acts of men always get more attention. notice how the conversation stirred away from thierry frémaux or the board that decided to promote this film, on to brie larson for not wanting to answer a question about wife-beater johnny depp? criticizing women for the acts of men always get more attention.

"That was the right response": Twitter reacts on Brie Larson's answer on being asked about Johnny Depp's film

After Brie Larson's response to a journalist's question about Johnny Depp's film Jeanne du Barry went viral, Twitter users were furious. Several users bashed the journalist for asking an irrelevant question to the actress and hailed her for handling the situation gracefully.

Others called the actress out for her "hypocrisy," given that she actively voiced her opinions during the Me Too movement and found no problem being a jury member at this year's Cannes Film Festival where Depp's film was being shown.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Larson's response to Depp's film. (Photo via @Variety/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Larson's response to Depp's film. (Photo via @Variety/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Larson's response to Depp's film. (Photo via @Variety/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Larson's response to Depp's film. (Photo via @PopBase/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Larson's response to Depp's film. (Photo via @PopBase/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Larson's response to Depp's film. (Photo via @PopBase/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Larson's response to Depp's film. (Photo via @Deadline/Twitter)

During the same press conference on May 16, Brie Larson was asked if superhero films should also be contested at film festivals like Cannes. To this, she replied:

"I only know my perspective. I've never curated a film festival before. I take the same level of preparation and care for everything, whether it's an independent film or whatever. It doesn't matter the budget. A film is a film. This is my first time here. I'm very excited to see the films. I'm sure they will have a wide range in scope, and that's part of what makes this festival so special."

The debates comes after Johnny Depp won a high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, where she portrayed herself as a victim of domestic violence.

Although she did not name Depp, his lawyers argued that Heard's article insinuated that it was about the actor and sued her for $50 million for making false accusations that cost him professional opportunities. Heard countersued him for $100 million for calling her accusations false.

After six weeks of heated court battle, on June 1, 2022, a seven-person jury sided with Depp and awarded him $10.35 million.

Brie Larson, meanwhile, will next star in Untitled CIA Project, Untitled Scott Pilgrim anime series, Lessons in Chemistry, The Marvels, and Fast X.

Poll : 0 votes