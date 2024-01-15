Critics Choice Awards 2024: Emma Stone fires back at reviews during Best Actress acceptance 

Emma Stone skillfully conve­yed appreciation and surprise as she­ accepted the award for Be­st Actress at the Critics Choice Awards 2024. Winning for he­r nuanced performance as Be­lla Baxter in Poor Things, she acknowledge­d the privilege with se­eming disbelief. He­r address deftly combined thanks with good-nature­d downplaying of critics' perspectives, e­mphasizing her character's travels of se­lf-realization and unlearning exte­rnal expectations.

Emma Stone did more than simply win at this much sought-after event; she gave thought to the changing tides in the industry. In an attempt to acknowledge her fellow nominees, she noted how they’d taught her how to value her own voice over opinions from outside sources in a funny way.

This, coupled with the shifting nature of the artist-critic equation within the film industry, made Stone’s approach particularly effective at both audience and critics levels.

Emma Stone's touching speech at the Critics Choice Awards 2024 exudes a junction of gratitude and humor

A memorable acceptance speech was delivered by Emma Stone at the Critics Choice Awards 2024 when she won Best Actress for her role in Poor Things. In her speech during the award function, Stone expressed gratitude and mentioned:

"This doesn’t make any sense. Thank you so much for this, it means so much to me. I was being serious. I don’t know what to say. This is completely crazy. "

She further added:

"Playing Bella was one of the greatest joys of my life. I got to unlearn a lot of things in playing her. Unlearn parts of shame and societal stuff that gets put on us, and I’m still working on it.”

She concluded with a light-hearted jab at the critics and stated:

"This is the Critics Choice Awards, and it is about outside opinion, but I’m very grateful to the critics for this. But I’m just learning not to care what you think."

The message conveyed by Emma Stone during the Critics Choice Awards 2024 went beyond the tearful remark and took a slight jab at the critics. Besides thanking them, she pointed out that she was learning not only to appreciate but also to evaluate her own point of view against other people’s opinions.

This message spoke to many, including Ryan Gosling, who offered a swell of moral support as Stone gave her speech and showed their years-old friendship solidified in pictures like La La Land, Crazy Stupid Love, and Gangster Squad.

Stone, in an interview with PEOPLE magazine, commented on her character in Poor Things, and she shared that Bella Baxter inspires her as a woman who is free, afraid, and brave at the same time.

She was attracted to the role because it appeared to be an attempt to portray women’s nature and vice of society. It is a black comedy and a scientific fantasy directed by Yorgos Lanthimos based on the novel by Alasdair Gray, published in 1992.

Lanthimos had been keen on bringing Gray’s novel to the screen since 2009 and discussed it with Stone while shooting The Favourite. Their collaboration and trust have been crucial in bringing Poor Things to fruition.

Emma Stone's recent win at the Critics Choice Awards 2024, along with her Golden Globe victory for the role, has put her in a strong position for the forthcoming Oscar nominations. Her speech at the Critics Choice Awards was not only a triumph but also an expression of the challenges faced by artists in the film industry who strive for authenticity and personal development.