GAC Family's upcoming holiday film, Crown Prince of Christmas, is set to premiere on the channel on Sunday, December 11, 2022, as per the network's official website. The film tells the story of a young, aspiring musician who jokingly tells her family that she's been seeing the prince of a European country.

The official synopsis of the movie, as per GAC Family, reads:

''Madison, an aspiring musician, jokingly tells her overbearing family that she is dating the prince of a small European nation. The joke goes to far as her friend/co-worker Sebastian is roped into impersonating the prince while visiting her family in New Jersey. Little does Madison know that Sebastian happens to be hiding a royal secret.''

The film stars Cindy Busby and Jilon VanOver in the lead roles along with various others playing important supporting roles. Crown Prince of Christmas is written and directed by Anthony C. Ferrante.

Crown Prince of Christmas cast: Cindy Busby and Jilon VanOver's chemistry looks palpable in film's preview

1) Cindy Busby as Madison Little

Cindy Busby stars in the lead role as Madison Little in Crown Prince of Christmas. Busby looks fun and charming in the film's preview and promises to deliver a memorable performance in the movie.

Apart from Crown Prince of Christmas, Cindy Busby has starred in quite a few films and shows over the years, including Joy for Christmas, Warming Up to You, Romance on the Menu, and Follow Me to Daisy Hills, to name a few.

2) Jilon VanOver as Sebastian

Jilon VanOver dons the role of Sebastian in GAC Family's new Christmas movie. VanOver looks equally brilliant in the movie's preview and shares wonderful chemistry with his co-star Cindy Busby. The two make for a stunning onscreen couple.

Jilon VanOver's other notable film and TV acting credits include Counterpunch, 4 Nights in the Hamptons, Bad Blood... the Hunger, and many more.

3) Nancy Harding as Ruth Little

Nancy Harding plays the character of Ruth Little in Crown Prince of Christmas. Not many other details about her role are known at this point, but viewers can expect her to play a significant role in the movie.

Nancy Harding has previously appeared in Tales of a 5th Grade Robin Hood, The Pom Pom Murders, and A Prince for the Holidays, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Crown Prince of Christmas features a number of other prominent actors in key/supporting roles, including:

Richard Fysh as Argyle

Richard Cutting as King Francis

Sarah Helbringer as Yvet

Kelly Mulvihill as Tina

John Palacio as Claude

GAC Family dropped the official preview of the film, and it offers a glimpse of lead characters Sebastian and Madison's equation.

Based on the preview and synopsis, fans can look forward to a charming and funny rom-com that is similar in tone to the network's other popular films like The Art of Christmas and I'm Glad It's Christmas.

Crown Prince of Christmas will air on GAC Family on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET, as per the channel's official website.

