GAC Family's upcoming Christmas flick, The Art of Christmas, is expected to air on the channel on Saturday, December 10, 2022, as per the official website. The movie centers around an aspiring artist who decides to take up a teaching job, which turns out to be a life-changing journey of self-discovery and love.

Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per GAC Family:

''After her latest gallery exhibition literally goes up in flames, struggling artist Liv James accepts a teaching job at a local elementary school to make ends meet. Through this reluctant career move she discovers her true self, a new sense of purpose and a surprising romance.''

Viewers need to note that lead actor Joe Towne and the network's YouTube channel have mentioned the release date for the film as Friday, December 9, 2022, at 8 pm ET, while Brigette Kingsley's Instagram account reveals that the movie will drop on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

The movie features Brigette Kingsley and Joe Towne in the lead roles, along with various others playing important supporting roles. The Art of Christmas is reportedly directed by Andrew Cymek.

The Art of Christmas cast list: Brigette Kingsley and others will deliver a hearty holiday watch

1) Brigette Kingsley as Liv James

Brigette Kingsley portrays the role of Liv James in The Art of Christmas. James is an aspiring artist who starts working as a teacher at a school that changes her life forever. Kingsley looks charming and lively in the film's preview, and fans can look forward to an impressive performance from the talented actress.

Apart from The Art of Christmas, Brigette Kingsley has starred in quite a few movies and shows over the years, including My Boss' Wedding, From Friend to Fiancé, A Deadly View, and A Very Country Christmas, to name a few.

2) Joe Towne

Actor Joe Towne portrays a key role in The Art of Christmas. Details about his character are not revealed at this point, but he's believed to be playing Kingsley's love interest in the movie. The preview shows the two characters talking about a painting. Their onscreen chemistry is one of the film's biggest highlights.

Joe Towne's other memorable acting credits include Significant Mother, The Playback Singer, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, wherein he starred in one episode as Kyle Luhrmann.

3) Darin Brooks

Darin Brooks is a part of The Art of Christmas' cast. He dons the role of Reggie in the movie. Details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps. Darin Brooks has previously appeared in Her Secret Family Killer, The Missing Sister, Groomzilla, and many more.

Apart from Brigette Kingsley, Joe Towne, and Dan Brooks, the movie stars several others, as per Digit Binge, including:

Kelly Kruger

Frank Chiesurin

Marium Carvell

The official preview of the film, released on December 3, 2022, briefly depicts some memorable scenes from the movie, including a lovely interaction between Towne and Kingsley. The film promises to be an emotional and entertaining holiday movie, replete with several funny moments, like Love at the Christmas Contest, I'm Glad It's Christmas and many more.

You can watch The Art of Christmas on GAC Family on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 8 pm ET, according to the network's official website.

