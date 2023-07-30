Cruel Summer season 2 episode 10 (finale) release date, air time, plot, and more

The 10th and final episode of Cruel Summer season 2 is expected to air on Freeform on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The anthology series explores a different story every season, and it'll be interesting to see how the ongoing season concludes in the upcoming episode.

The current season explores a complicated love triangle involving three teenagers, alternating between multiple timelines. The series stars Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, and Griffin Gluck in the lead roles. The show is helmed by Bert V. Royal, who's known for his work on the play Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead.

Cruel Summer season 2 episode 10 will provide a satisfactory conclusion to the story

Freeform has released the official trailer for Cruel Summer season 2 episode 10 on July 29, 2023, and it offers a peek into the many gripping events set to unfold in the finale episode. Titled Endgame, the upcoming episode is expected to provide a closure to the teenagers' story. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the final episode:

''As timelines collide, friendships implode, new evidence emerges and the shocking truth is revealed in more ways than one.''

Apart from that, more details about the latest episode are currently bieng kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled The Miseducation of Luke Chambers, focused on Luke, who was in an introspective mood as he looked back to his past and his various relationships, wondering if he's changed too much after becoming the ''Chambers man.''

With just one episode left for the season to end, viewers can expect a dramatic and highly emotional finale that will provide an immensely satisfying conclusion to the three teenagers' story.

Critics have been extremely positive in their reviews for the ongoing season. As of now, there is no update regarding the possibility of a third season, but viewers can look forward to some positive news in the near future.

A quick look at Cruel Summer plot and cast

Cruel Summer centers around three teenagers who get caught up in a love triangle that alters the course of their lives forever. It focuses on their relationships, alternating between two different timelines and exploring how their equation evolves with time. Take a look at the official description of the mystery series, as per Freeform's YouTube channel:

''Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.''

The show's cast has Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, and Griffin Gluck, who play the main roles of the three teenagers, Megan Landry, Isabella LaRue, and Luke Chambers, respectively. Their performances have garnered widespread critical acclaim.

Other important supporting cast members include actors like KaDee Strickland as Debbie Landry, Sean Blakemore as Sheriff Myer, Lisa Yamada as Parker Tanaka, and many more.

Don't forget to catch the finale episode of Cruel Summer season 2 on Freeform on July 31, 2023.