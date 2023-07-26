Cruel Summer season 2 episode 9 recap: Who leaked the explicit tape? 

Cruel Summer Season 2 episode 9 was titled The Miseducation of Luke Chambers. It was directed by Laura Nisbet-Peters and written by Elle Triedman. The episode was released on Freeform on July 24, 2023.

This episode of Cruel Summer saw the horrific revelation of the s*xtape's truth. It was leaked by none other than Luke himself. He hated his father and wanted to get back at him by embarrassing Steve in public.

Cruel Summer season 2 episode 9 recap: Why was Luke and Steve's relationship strained?

The primary focus of this episode was on the life of Luke. In fact, it was from Luke's point of view from start to end. Viewers got the opportunity to learn more about the boy and his family. His relationship with his brother Brent was tight but things weren't the same with his father Steve.

Luke always blamed Steve for his mother's death. This grudge had been within him for ages and was just asking to erupt. The boy had always wanted to be a coast guard, but his father was against it.

Steve was a traditional businessman and wanted his son to carry on his legacy after he retired. However, Luke had no interest in that. He was fixated on joining the coast guard and even tried to convince his father to let him go but Steve instantly turned him down.

According to Steve, sailing in the sea was a hobby and not a real job. He further told his son that it was impossible to live a luxurious life with the salary of a coast guard. For a moment it looked like Steve had convinced Luke but that was far from reality.

Luke applied on his own from the Sheriff's office. He went behind his father and wanted to prove to him that he was capable of living his own life. Shortly after, he broke the news to his father that he had gotten into his father's dream business school.

Steve was overjoyed and hugged his son but the latter also revealed that he had gotten into the coast guard.

The father-son duo had a huge argument in Steve's office. Luke finally said that Steve was the reason his mother was dead. He further said that he wished it was his father that had died instead. Steve was left speechless and Luke stormed out of the room.

The Cruel Summer episode then cuts to the Chambers' Christmas party where the infamous s*x tape was played. The narrative took a massive turn. Earlier that night, Luke and Steve got into yet another argument. To get back at his father, it was Luke who had played the tape. He didn't even think of Megan during this moment and just wanted to embarrass his father.

Finally, the episode cuts to the night when Luke was tied to the bed with Megan and Isabella confronting him. Isabella did shoot him but she missed by inches. The bullet just brushed against his ear.

The girls quickly fled the scene but before leaving, Megan revealed to her boyfriend that she was pregnant. Luke wanted Megan to get an abortion and this made his girlfriend furious.

After the girls left, Luke managed to free himself from the ropes. He ran out and went straight to the docks. A figure appeared behind him indicating that help had arrived. To learn what will happen to Luke we have to wait for the Cruel Summer finale.