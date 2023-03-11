CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 16 recap: Is the Silver Ink Killer caught?

CSI: Vegas season 2 recently aired episode 16 and things have started heating up.

Titled We Fall Down, the episode saw medical examiner Sonya’s life under threat after she was exposed to a mysterious poison. The team had to race against time to find the antidote so that she could be cured. They also had to catch the Silver Ink murderer, who appeared to be targeting the Crime Lab.

Previously on CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 15, we saw the team investigate the mysterious death of a competitive eating contestant. Chavez also partnered up with Allie to prove where the mysterious silver ink notes were coming from. Episode 16 picked up right where the previous episode left off.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 16.

A close brush with the Silver Ink Killer in CSI: Vegas' latest episode

Episode 16 brought to viewers a new case where the Silver Ink Killer appeared to be targeting the crime lab. It seemed like Medical Examiner Sonya Nikolayevich was next on his list as he tried to poison her to death.

While working on an autopsy, Sonya discovered that the victim was orally poisoned. She was presenting her findings to the team and explaining how the whole process happened when she suddenly collapsed.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital, but even the doctors there were baffled by the poison she was given. It was soon discovered that she was poisoned by the same thing that poisoned Molly, whose autopsy she had been doing.

How the team investigated Sonya's Poisoning

During the investigation into the poisoning, while the team members were at the morgue, all of their cell phones started to ring simultaneously. They soon realized it was Ron Winter, aka the Silver Ink Killer, calling to threaten them.

Later, Maxine found out that Ron was interested in Thallium. She came to the conclusion that he was going to aerosolize 300 people at Mountain Vista Psychiatric hospital. The team rushed there to find that Ron was in the hospital, dressed as a doctor.

Catherine recognized him and chased him to the stairwell. Maxine and Beau, on the other hand, went to the basement to try and contain the poison before it was too late. Thankfully, the team was able to successfully handle the issue.

Although by the end of the episode, it looked like Sonya's condition was starting to stabilize and she may live, the Silver Ink murderer is yet to be caught.

Catch CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 17 this March 30, 2023, to find out whether the Silver Ink killer is finally caught.

