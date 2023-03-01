What time will CSI: Vegas season 2, episode 15, air on CBS? Release date, air time, promo, and more

The new season of the mystery drama procedural series CSI: Vegas season 2 will air its 15th episode exclusively on the CBS TV Network on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 10:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Jason Tracey has served as the developer of the crime drama series.

Fans of CSI: Vegas have been buzzing with anticipation and thrill to see what the upcoming episode 15 of the 2nd season has in store for them, especially after CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 14, titled Third Time's the Charm, had a set of unraveling events, entailing the suspicious and astonishing demise of a competitive eating contestant.

CSI: Vegas season 2, episode 15 has been titled Ashes, Ashes

CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 15 plot explored

Season 2's episode 15 has been titled Ashes, Ashes. Marisa Tam has acted as the writer of the 15th episode, while Stephanie Marquardt has served as the director. As per the official synopsis for the upcoming episode 15, dripped by CBS Network:

"A silver ink note threatening Maxine Roby's life is found at the crime lab, sending the entire CSI team to crack who is behind the notes and how they connect to other murder cases."

The official description for the episode gives fans clues regarding what is about to come their way in the upcoming episode, and by the looks of it, it is crystal clear that the new episode will be full of some pretty nerve-wracking and shocking series of events as the audience will witness the entire team dive deep into a case involving a note written in silver ink and a deadly threat to Maxine Roby.

The episode will also display how the mysterious note is associated with other murder cases. So, without a shred of doubt, fans of the CBS show are in for a mindful and arresting rollercoaster ride.

Take a closer look at the CSI: Vegas season 2 cast

The cast list for the procedural crime drama series' 2nd season entails:

Paula Newsome as Maxine "Max" Roby

Mandeep Dhillon as Ahalya "Allie" Rajan

Matt Lauria as Joshua "Josh" Folsom

Ariana Guerra as Serena Chavez

Lex Medlin as Beau Finado

Jay Lee as Christopher "Chris" Park

Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows

Sara Amini as Sonya Nikolayevich

Kathleen Wilhoite as Dr. Diane Auerbach

Joel Johnstone as Jack Nikolayevich

Katie Stevens as Lindsey Willows

Sherri Saum as Jodi Wallach

Derek Webster as Dr. Milton Hudson

Eric Szmanda as Greg Sanders

The latest season of the series was released on September 29, 2022. The official synopsis for the show, given by CBS, reads as follows:

"Amidst the neon lights and long shadows, dark threats continue to lurk in Sin City. Maxine Roby leads her brilliant team of Crime Scene Investigators as they use science to solve baffling cases. This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best – follow the evidence – in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City."

Don't forget to catch episode 15 of CSI: Vegas season 2, which will debut on CBS this Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 10:00 pm ET.

