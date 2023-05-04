CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 19 release date, air time, plot, and more

The 19th episode of CSI: Vegas season 2 is expected to air on CBS on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The show is a spin-off of the acclaimed CSI franchise and focuses on several familiar characters from previous shows. It depicts the lives of several criminal analysts and experts who use various kinds of complicated pieces of evidence to solve complex cases.

It stars Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, and many others who portray key roles. The show is helmed by Jason Tracey and has received positive reviews from viewers and critics.

CBS' CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 19 focuses on the mysterious Gene Farrow

An official promo for CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 19 has not yet been released by the network. Titled Dead Memories, the upcoming episode will focus on Gene Farrow, who was wrongly accused in a case and has now returned to the lab drenched in blood.

The team then sets out to investigate a mysterious party involving him that ended quite badly. Take a look at a short synopsis of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''When wrongly accused former suspect Gene Farrow enters the lab covered in blood, wielding a cleaver and looking for Allie Rajan, the CSI team investigates his peculiar story about a macabre party with a fatal ending.''

Not many other details about the highly anticipated episode are revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled Fractured, depicted the team investigating the explosion of a bomb during a high-profile party that led to some shocking revelations.

The second season continues to garner strong viewership and critical acclaim, and viewers can expect a thrilling end to the season. It'll be interesting to see how the makers set the plot for another engaging installment that is expected to premiere sometime next year.

In brief, about CSI: Vegas plot and cast

CSI: Vegas centers around the lives of various criminal analysts and experts who work with different kinds of evidence to prove several complicated cases. Similar to other CSI shows, it also delves deep into the main characters' personal lives. Here's a brief description of the episode shared by Rotten Tomatoes:

''Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire crime lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Las Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators combine forces and deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best -- follow the evidence -- in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. While there have been numerous spin-offs within the "CSI" franchise, this will serve as the series' first sequel.''

The show follows an ensemble format, exploring the lives of multiple characters. It features various noted TV actors like Matt Lauria, Paula Newsome, Marg Helgenberger, Lex Medlin, and many others who play significant roles. The series is quite similar in tone and theme to the CSI franchise but manages to stand apart, thanks to its strong writing and unique plot lines.

