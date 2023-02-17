CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 14 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

CSI: Vegas season 2 will air its 14th episode on CBS this Thursday, February 16, at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET). Developed by Jason Tracey, the series is the fifth installment in the CSI franchise and is the follow-up series of the long-running show CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

The previous episode, titled Boned, saw the CSI team investigating the death of an archaeologist found near an ancient civilization. Episode 13 also saw Max locating another cryptic note written in familiar silver ink after a mentally distressed woman kills her attacker.

After such an arresting series of events, fans have been waiting for a week to see how the 14th episode will unfold. So, without further delay, let's dig deep to learn about the upcoming episode of the series' second season.

CSI: Vegas season 2, episode 14: Team investigates a mysterious death, Chavez partners with Allie, and more

As mentioned earlier, episode 14 of the series' second season will release on CBS TV Channel on Thursday, February 16, at 10 pm ET. You only require a connection to the CBS TV Network to watch the latest episode. All previous episodes of the series' second season are also available on the popular streaming platform Paramount+.

Written by Tom Szentgyorgyi, episode 14 of season 2 has been titled Third Time's the Charm. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, which is directed by Eduardo Sánchez, states:

"The team investigates the mysterious death of a competitive eating contestant; Chavez partners with Allie to prove where the mysterious silver ink notes have been coming from."

The official synopsis for episode 14 makes it clear that the episode will bring viewers a set of highly electrifying events as the entire team dives deep into the suspicious death case of a competitive eating contestant.

The new episode will also showcase Chavez teaming up with Allie to find out and prove where the notes of the highly mysterious silver ink have come from.

CSI: Vegas season 2 cast list and plot explored

The intriguing lead cast list for the series' second season includes Paula Newsome as Maxine "Max" Roby, Matt Lauria as Joshua "Josh" Folsom, Mandeep Dhillon as Ahalya "Allie" Rajan, Ariana Guerra as Serena Chavez, Jay Lee as Christopher "Chris" Park, Lex Medlin as Beau Finado, and Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows.

The recurring cast members include Sarah Gilman as Penelope "Penny" Gill, Kat Foster as Nora Cross, Sean James as Will Carson, Sara Amini as Sonya Nikolayevich, and others.

CSI: Vegas season 2 premiered on September 29, 2022. The official synopsis for the show, given by the network, reads:

"Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City."

Watch CSI: Vegas season 2, episode 14, on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 10 pm EST on CBS.

