Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12: Full cast list

The first episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 was released on February 4, 2024. The episode was released on HBO, which has been the official channel for the show since its inception on February 15, 2000.

The twelfth season of the series will be its final season, and since its announcement, fans have been excited to know the fate of the characters.

The show chronicles the life of Larry David, who stars in the show as a fictionalized version of himself. Some parts of Larry's life in the show, however, do bear resemblance to his real life. For instance, in the show, much like in real life, Larry works as a television writer and producer.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12: Larry David and others star on the show

Larry David

Larry David stars as himself in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12. However, his character in the show is highly fictionalized to make it more entertaining. This is not to say that the character is completely a work of fiction as some parts of Larry's own life have been incorporated in the show. Larry plays the role of a semi-retired television writer and producer who only works occasionally.

Larry David, born Lawrence Gene David, is a well-known comedian, writer, producer, and actor. The 76-year-old's most notable piece of work to date remains Senfield, a television sitcom he co-created with Jerry Seinfeld. Later he gained further prominence for starring as himself in Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Throughout Senfield's nine-season run, it remained at the top of its game, raking in reviews both from the audience and the critics. The show also earned David multiple accolades, including two Emmy Awards and three Writers Guild of America Awards.

Cheryl Hines

Cheryl Hines stars as Cheryl David in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12. She is an actress by profession and was once married to Larry David's character on the show.

The two officially separated at the beginning of season 8, after which Cheryl started a romance with Larry's friend Ted Danson, a character named after and played by Ted Danson himself.

Besides Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hines is also known for her starring role in Suburgatory. She played the role of Dallas Royce in the show.

Jeff Garlin

Jeff Garlin plays Jeff Greene in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12. On the show, he is Larry's best friend and manager. He is married to Susie Greene, another pivotal character in the show. The two share a difficult relationship owing to several factors, however, despite all odds they manage to stay together.

Besides Curb Your Enthusiasm, Jeff Garlin is most famously known for his role in The Goldbergs where he played Murray Goldberg. He has also been a part of other popular shows such as Mad About You and Arrested Development.

Susie Essman

Susie Essman plays the role of Susie Greene in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12. In the show, she plays Jeff Greene's wife who is continuously suspicious of her husband. She is also the first one to suspect Larry's involvement in anything that goes wrong with Jeff.

Susie Essman is a comedian, writer, producer, and actor by profession. Besides Curb Your Enthusiasm, she is also known for her work in the television sitcom Broad City where she played the role of Bobbi Wexler. In 2008, she also voiced the character of Mittens in Disney's Bolt.

J.B. Smoove

J.B. Smoove plays Leon Black in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12. The character first appeared in season 6 and thereafter became a regular on the show. He is the brother of Loretta Black who was offered refuge by Larry and Cheryl, while the two were still married, after Black lost her home due to Hurricane Edna.

J.B. Smoove, whose real name is Jerry Angelo Brooks is a well-known comedian, actor, and writer. Besides Curb Your Enthusiasm, he is also known for his work in The Millers where he played the role of Ray.

Where can you watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12?

You can watch all episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 on HBO's television network. Additionally, you can also watch the show on HBO's streaming platform, Max.

This season, the show is going to have ten episodes, the list and dates for which have already been released. The first episode of the show aired on Sunday, February 4, 2024. Every Sunday one episode of the show will be released until it finally comes to an end on April 7, 2024.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 will mark the end of a legendary series. Do not forget to catch the show exclusively on HBO and Max.

