What did Cheryl Hines say? RFK Jr. introduction speech gets trolled online

Cheryl Hines, the American actress, and wife of Robert F Kennedy Jr., recently gave a speech at Independence Hall on October 9, 2023, to introduce her husband at a campaign rally in Philadelphia. Cheryl took to the stage and spoke about the presidential hopeful, as she said:

"So, Bobby has stood up for the little guy, for the average person who is just trying to make a living. He's been doing that all his life."

Her words caught the attention of several netizens, who mocked the way she spoke at the event and also took a jab at RFK Jr. as they believed was not fit to run for the presidency.

Cheryl Hines helps Robert F. Kennedy announce his third-party campaign

On Monday, October 9, 2023, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an American environmental lawyer and writer organized a campaign rally in Philadelphia. He is the son of Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of the 35th president of the United States, John F. Kennedy.

He is married to Cheryl Hines, the actress who has taken on several roles throughout her three-decades-long career. She is popular for her work in Runaway Vacation (2006), Waitress (2007), The Ugly Truth (2009), and A Bad Moms Christmas (2017).

RFK Jr. announced his independent candidacy for the 2024 Presidential Elections, which officially ended his efforts to take over President Joe Biden's seat as a Democratic candidate. Kennedy's wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines, helped launch his third-party campaign.

She spoke about the presidential hopeful's contributions and his nature of helping the average person. Cheryl Hines continued to praise her husband's achievements including his battle with the Monsanto corporation in 2018, as per Business Insider.

Robert Kennedy Jr. and his team got a landmark $290 million victory against the biochemical conglomerate. Kennedy's supporters, who gathered at Independence Hall cheered and applauded him for his work.

The independent made a statement saying:

"I’m here to declare myself an independent candidate for president of the United States.”

Both RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines' speeches led to several netizens trolling them online. They made references to Curb Your Enthusiasm, a sitcom in which Hines plays the role of Cheryl David, and stated that her speech was the "worst acting" of her career.

Some netizens showed support for RFK Jr.'s candidacy and the possible First Lady of America, Chery Hines.

With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. taking up independent candidacy, political analysts have predicted that there could be a three-part divide in votes between him, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump, as per Newsweek.

"We denounce his candidacy" - Robert F. Kennedy's family reacts to his announcement

A few hours after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced his third-party campaign, four of the environmental lawyer's siblings released a statement online. Rory Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Joseph P Kennedy II, and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend said:

"Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision, or judgment. Today’s announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the third of 11 children born to parents Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy.

As per Newsweek, the Democrats are concerned about RFK's announcement as he is more likely to pull votes from Donald Trump than Joe Biden, which could be detrimental to Trump's campaign and his plans for re-election.