"He was never in your tribe": Woody Harrelson's apparent endorsement of RFK Jr triggers online tussle

Oscar-nominated actor Woody Harrelson recently posed for a photo with Robert F. Kennedy’s wife and actress Cheryl Hines. In the picture posted on the latter’s Instagram account on Thursday, August 10, Harrelson donned a Kennedy 2024 baseball cap. The post’s caption read:

“Great seeing you Woody.”

The caption also contained three white heart emojis and an RFK Jr hashtag. Robert F. Kennedy, better known in the US political scene as RFK Jr., is a presidential candidate for the Democratic Party in the 2024 election. Since Woody Harrelson was seen wearing a blue denim cap that read “Kennedy 2024” with the US flag symbol, the public has assumed he is now promoting RFK Jr’s presidential campaign.

A netizen believes Woody became a right-wing supporter. (Image via X/Andrew Kimmel)

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens got into a heated debate. While one section thinks that Woody Harrelson changed sides from Left to Right, others believe Woody was never really a Leftist.

When an X (formerly Twitter) user named @andrewkimmel wrote, “We lost Woody,” referring to the fact that he switched loyalties, another user got back at him, saying:

One person said Woody was never really a leftist (Image via X/@Starseedk2)

The above tweet may have hinted at the fact that it was normal for Harrelson to side with RFK Jr, as he, just like him, was a public health conspiracy theorist who was famous for his far-right anti-vaccine stands and misinformation, despite a Democrat.

“The left is now trying to cancel Woody Harrelson for endorsing a KENNEDY”: Actor’s viral image with Cheryl Hines sparks debate online

62-year-old Woody Harrelson is not just an actor but also a reported conspiracy theorist who has varied views about Covid-19, its causes, impacts, vaccines, and more. He recently posed for a smiling selfie with Cheryl Hines, RFK Jr.’s wife, and former Wilson co-star, spotting a baseball cap with Kennedy 2024 written on it.

So far, the post has almost 15,000 likes and hundreds of comments, some in favor and some expressing disappointment.

The viral image has created quite a stir on social media platforms, with some people believing that Woody was choosing to side with RFK Jr, as he was a right-wing supporter backing a Democrat allegedly “planted” by the Republicans to let Donald Trump return to power.

Others think that Harrelson was, in fact, a Republican from the start who was just pretending to side with a Democrat and thus endorsing RFK Jr’s presidential campaign.

On the other hand, Conservatives took this opportunity to point out how the left was trying to “cancel” Harrelson for choosing RFK Jr over Joe Biden. Netizens have also taken neutral stands saying that it was okay for Woody to choose whichever side he wanted. Here are some of the reactions:

A netizen trolling left-wingers for trying to cancel Woody. (Image via X/Monica Crowley)

A netizen saying that Woody Harrelson, like anybody else, can support whoever he wants. (Image via X/Brian Krassenstein)

A right-winger saying how Harrelson is allowed to wear an RFK Jr hat. (Image via X/The Libs of Reddit)

A netizen slams Harrelson. (Image via X/Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma)

A netizen feels that Woody is trying to get Trump re-elected. (Image via X/Catgirl666)

A Malibu resident says that he will boycott Woody from all social events. (Image via X/Liam Nissan)

A Democrat said she knew that Woody was never on their side. (Image via X/Linda Watt)

Woody Harrelson has been at the center of controversies for his views on Covid, 5G, government, and more

Interestingly, this is not the first controversy for Woody Harrelson this year. In February, he triggered a scandal during his Saturday Night Live monologue. He mentioned how he heard real stories of Americans being forced out of their homes to take Covid-19 preventives, such as vaccines.

Back then, he was unmoved by the controversy. In fact, during an interview with Esquire in May, he went on record to say that he was “not at all concerned” with what people say about or against him.

He also told how he had a major distrust of the government and did not like any of the major political parties in the country, thus describing himself as an “anarchist.”

In 2020, Woody Harrelson shared a widely spun conspiracy theory on Instagram linking the latest 5G technology directly with the Covid-19 pandemic. So far, neither RFK Jr nor Woody has commented on the online speculations and debates.

While it can’t be said for certain whether Woody Harrelson is indeed endorsing RFK Jr’s presidential campaign or not, many others have supported his candidacy, including Fox News host Sean Hannity; Steve Bannon, former chief strategist of President Donald Trump, and far-right media personality Alex Jones.

Previously, RFK Jr spread conspiracy theories such as linking vaccines to autism, claiming Wi-Fi caused “leaky brains” or chemicals in the water are turning kids transgender, or that HIV didn’t cause AIDS. He also started an antisemitic conspiracy that Covid-19 was the doing of the Jewish and the Chinese, as they, according to him, were mostly immune to the disease.